ALERT: Russia Puts Nuclear and Oreshnik Missiles on Standby For Attack

Following Ukrainian strikes and Russian Iskander missile retaliation, there are mounting reports that Oreshnik (Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles – IRBM – characterised by its reported speed exceeding Mach 10) and Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenal have been placed on high readiness. These reports are unconfirmed.

The successful mission against Russia by Ukraine where over 40 strategic bombers were destroyed by drones has caused the Russians to increase their state of emergency to a possible attack phase.

Britain is also on high alert as Russian nuclear threats have increased, and today Britain is announcing the possible deployment of a nuclear deterrent via the RAF to compliment the UK’s nuclear submarine deterrent. The only disappointment to these measures is that Keir Starmer is prime minister at the moment, which puts Britain in even more grave danger than any Russian threat. Under Labour, the UK is being bankrupted, causing huge payments to just service the debt created by Labour’s irresponsible profligate spending sprees on useless socialist projects.

Labour is so useless, they can’t even stop a few rubber dinghies full of economic migrants illegally crossing the Channel, let alone thwart a Russian attack.

Oreshnik’s command posts, which are associated with Russia’s nuclear response chain, are currently experiencing elevated status as strategic silos and mobile units are activated.

Unusual military activity near well-known warhead transport routes is hinted at by satellite data.

Britain and Europe could be at war very soon. After Ukraine, Putin has his eyes on Lithuania and from there the rest of Europe. If Russia drops three or four fully laden Oreshnik and nuclear missiles on London, the entire city would be decimated completely with no chance of survival for much of the population.