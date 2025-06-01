17.7 C
Was Elon Musk Recreating Iconic Movie Moment?

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Was tech billionaire Elon Musk trying to recreate a scene from an iconic Hollywood movie recently in the White House as Trump droned on as usual?

Who knows what is really going on? According to the NYT Elon Musk is on a horse tranquilliser that destroys the human bladder. Whether this claim by the biased newspaper is to believed is another question. As for the black eye, better to keep quiet about that one, it’s the least of our concerns.

Is Elon Musk a fan of Gary Oldman, one of the best, criminally underrated actors to have ever graced the Hollywood world of acting? In the 90s, Hollywood was actually still quite good and relevant possibly because it was not infected by wokist far-leftist DEI crap yet. The iconic 1994 Luc Besson film : Leon, starred Gary Oldman, Jean Reno and Natalie Portman in her first role, which later rocketed her to the heights of film stardom.

Here is a video of Elon Musk possibly recreating a scene from the film.

Here is a scene from Leon with Gary Oldman.

