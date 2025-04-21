German Police Utilise Efficient Technique to Control ANTIFA Hamas Mob

Germans are not only known for their technical prowess in engineering, but also their policing utilises the utmost efficiency and technique. The German police do not fuck around. The woke and mostly ineffectual British police need to take some notes here.

German police launched around 100 criminal investigations after an occupation of part of Berlin’s Humboldt University in protest over the threatened deportation of pro-Hamas protesters. The protesters consisted of some students, ANTIFA agitators, and paid organised activists from various NGOs from multiple countries shipped in specifically to cause civil unrest on German soil.

Bottles of urine, and other substances were thrown at the police, along with fireworks and Molotov cocktails.

Numerous people were detained, and now face deportation from Germany.

German capital Berlin has been a central point of riots and civil unrest as well as a magnet for organised activists who enter the country specifically to cause chaos and mayhem. These organised activists, and agitators are well-paid individuals who are trained Marxist militants moving from various causes that suit their agenda of destabilisation. There is a possibility that Russia’s FSB and China’s CCP are also involved.

It seems the German government has finally woken up to the threat to civil order imported after decades of open borders under the Merkel regime of destruction. The practical use of the German police amid their efficient technique to quash the mobs can only be commended.