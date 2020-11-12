Chairman of the Federal Election Commission Says “there’s voter fraud taking place” and Calls Election “illegitimate”

Now is the time for Democrats to heal and come together, we must all join in solidarity to accept a second term from Donald J. Trump the truly elected winner, and rightful president elect. Naturally, the social media sites and controlled news media will not even mention that the Chairman of the Federal Election Commission even exists, or that he has seen the amount of fraud committed in the 2020 elections. If they ignore it, maybe it will all go away.

BREAKING: Chairman of the Federal Election Commission says he believes “there’s voter fraud taking place” and calls this election “illegitimate” pic.twitter.com/SPCMlzSBWX — The President-Elect Chads (@thehangingchads) November 12, 2020

It seems the Democrats do not care about their electoral system being corrupt, and neither does the mainstream media. As long as they have falsely declared themselves as winners, why should they care? This would obviously mean they are inherently all evil pieces of shit with no morality, integrity or honour. Not one single Democrat has questioned the election’s integrity, and not one so-called journalist from the legacy media has exercised their right to conduct an ‘unbiased objective’ investigation into the vote rigging. Why is that? Obviously you call yourselves journalists, but still you are silent. Not one single journalist from any news source has questioned the efficacy of the 2020 elections.

Something obviously needs to be done about the U.S. electoral system because no one will ever believe the results ever again, and the USA will continue to be the laughingstock of the world, but something also needs to be done about the so-called established media who have shown nothing but bias, and indifference to real concerns that affect the entire population.