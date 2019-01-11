Not only has the previous head of MI6 condemned Theresa May‘s capitulation deal to the EU, but analysts have discovered a triple lock system that will tie the UK to the EU forever and will be impossible to extricate itself from.

The EU’s triple lock guarantee is so constructed that never again will Brussels be troubled by anymore aspirations of democracy in the United Kingdom. Parliament has one last chance to escape complete EU imprisonment – and it is now, by rejecting the Withdrawal Agreement in its entirety. Unfortunately, because of Theresa May’s collusion with Labour, and the traitors in her own Cabinet, she may very well succeed in putting through her disastrous BRINO Brexit deal — a complete capitulation to Brussels.

The first lock: the bullshit transition period

The first lock is the transition period, which lasts until at least 2021. The UK must hand over an estimated £39 billion for nothing, be bound by EU law and take orders from an unelected Joint Committee operating under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. The EU27 will stall an equitable free trade agreement before the end of 2020 because the “future partnership” is set out in the Northern Ireland backstop, which kicks in automatically on 1st January 2021. Full ratification by all Member States is required before any such agreement can come into force. Achieving this in time to avoid entering the backstop is an impossibility, especially seeing how the EU negotiates. The Brexit bill will double to £80 billion and all donkey-Britain will get is a good shafting and a kick in the bollocks.

The second lock: the imaginary backstop

The backstop is intended to be inescapable and would take teams of lawyers decades to get out of at huge costs to the taxpayer. It is intended to prepare Britain for the final destination set out in the political declaration, as a permanent satellite state of the EU. The UK will thus be so worn down by years of hopeless negotiations, and its serfdom to the EU that it will decide to rejoin the EU as a full member – with greatly increased budget contributions and a whole swathe of new EU law to obey. The United States of Europe will have taken shape during our “wilderness years” using our £80 Billion, but without our political input. The EU army will also be in place, which the UK will be forced to join, and the Eurozone as well ditching the pound sterling.

The backstop will also carve out Northern Ireland as an EU province and set a border in the Irish Sea, it creates a partial “customs union” that requires us to implement EU trade tariffs and policy with no decision-making powers. Under highly restrictive “non-regression clauses”, the UK also agrees to implement all EU environmental, competition, state aid and tax harmonisation laws, with the unelected Joint Committee and the ECJ once again able to punish us for any perceived backsliding. British farmers will be locked into a subsidy regime well below support received by EU27 farmers, who nevertheless retain tariff-free access to the UK. British agriculture would be reduced to nothing. It means the UK could not support British businesses, give ourselves a competitive edge in new technologies where we excel, strike independent trade deals or diverge in key policy areas such as goods regulations and tax. Free EU access to UK fisheries is set down as a marker for negotiation in the future “deal”.

The third lock: the “future one-sided partnership”

Anyone expecting the EU27 to give up the immense advantages they gain under the backstop is off their fucking rocker. Retaining tariff-free access to the UK market and effective control of UK trade and competition policy will have them salivating over their unlimited expense account statements. To ensure they reap the full benefit, there is the third and final lock in the Withdrawal Agreement. Unless we agree to a “future partnership” as set out in the political declaration, the backstop will endure in perpetuity.

The Political Declaration replicates all the onerous “non-regression” clauses of the backstop and requires even more surrender of sovereignty via participation in and funding of the EU’s aerospace and defence programmes, free access to UK waters for EU fishermen, a full customs union and common trade policy, free movement by the backdoor under “mobility” clauses, EU control of UK agriculture via the state aid rules and in general full adherence to the acquis communautaire in all policy areas.

In other words, the UK is fucked, not only from within via traitors like Theresa May, Ollie Robbins, Philip Hammond, Anna Soubry, Ken Clarke, Oliver Letwin, the Cabinet, Dominic Grieve, John Bercow and the rest of the Remoaners, but the triple lock system will completely eviscerate any thought of future democracy or sovereignty for the UK.