Boris and Other Brexit Heroes Vindicated After Resigning From Theresa May’s Treacherous EU-Centric Plan

LONDON - England - The Theresa May Vichy government has lost most of its Brexiteers because of treachery and lies.

We would like to extend our gratitude and utmost respect to those who fell in the line of BRINO fire, those who chose to sacrifice their own positions in the duplicitous lying Remainer-led Cabinet of Theresa May, those who stood up for their country and its principals as a Sovereign nation whilst others treacherously undermined it and tried to sell a disguised Brexit proposal to the masses and Ministers, when in fact it was a Brexit In Name Only.

Theresa May, led the people and parliament on for two years proclaiming that she would take Britain out of the Single Market, out of the Customs Union, and secure the borders. Then on Friday, 6 July, she presented a completely new plan that would tie the UK to the EU indefinitely with no way of getting out, and would also make it nigh on impossible to conduct trade deals with our allies like the United States.

The US Ambassador, Woody Johnson, was not the only one shocked by the Theresa May Brexit betrayal and has now stated that it is highly unlikely a bilateral trade deal between the US and UK can take place after the Chequers BRINO plan was revealed.

Theresa May also alienated and ignored all Brexiteers in and out of the Cabinet, she surrounded herself and instated Remainers in high positions like the Treasury, where they thwarted any chance of a real Brexit. Philip Hammond, the Remainer Chancellor of the Exchequer, was a key player in thwarting Brexit.

The Theresa May Chequers plan will involve the permanent continuation in the UK of all EU laws which relate to goods, their composition, their packaging, how they are tested etc etc in order to enable goods to cross the UK/EU border without controls. All goods on the UK manufactured in the UK for the UK domestic market, or imported from non-EU countries, would be permanently subject to these controls.

Under Theresa May’s plan the UK would have to alter these laws in future whenever the EU alters its own laws.

This would put the EU in a position to fashion its rules relating to goods so as to further the interests of continental producers against UK competitors, when we will have no right to vote on those rules.

The obligation to follow the EU rulebook for goods would gravely impair the UK’s ability to conduct an independent trade policy. In particular, it will prevent the UK from including Mutual Recognition Agreements for goods in trade treaties and this is likely to destroy the prospect of successfully achieving meaningful agreements with some of the prime candidates such as the USA and Australia.

The Theresa May Remainer Chequers plan therefore leads directly to a worst-of-all-worlds “Black Hole” Brexit where the UK is stuck permanently as a vassal state in the EU’s legal and regulatory tarpit, still has to obey EU laws and ECJ rulings across vast areas, cannot develop an effective international trade policy or adapt our economy to take advantage of the freedom of Brexit, and has lost its vote and treaty vetos rights as an EU Member State.

Not only that, for this bogus turd of a proposal, the UK will have to pay the EU £40 Billion taxpayers money.

How is that for a complete capitulation and kick in the bollocks?

Now we have an effective Theresa May Vichy government made up solely of Remainers and Brexiteer-turncoats trying to push through a plan that will enslave Britain forever under EU rules and regulations.