Why Would Donald Trump Want to Visit Theresa May and Her Vichy Government?

OXFORDSHIRE - England - After the fiasco at Chequers where Theresa May presented a Remainer Soft Brexit BRINO plan, will Donald Trump want to visit her and her traitorous ministers?

The President of the United States, Donald Trump will fly into London following a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday afternoon.

His itinerary involves him travelling straight to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, where Theresa May is supposed to host Mr Trump and his wife Melania for a black-tie dinner with 100 guests and ministers.

The question is, after the Chequers fiasco, where Theresa May revealed her Brexit In Name Only plan, will the president want to meet Theresa May?

The US Ambassador Woody Johnson, has already voiced his opinion on Theresa May’s BRINO plan, and has questioned whether any future bilateral US trade deals would be possible after the complete Chequers capitulation to the EU by May and her Remainer Cabinet.

Donald Trump, who is conducting a trade war with the EU, will not be happy by Theresa May’s complete betrayal of 17.4 million voters who voted for a Brexit on June 23, 2016.

“My guess is, Mr. Trump will attend the dinner, however, he will not be able to look in the quisling Theresa May’s eyes, out of shame for her, and how she betrayed her own country just to stay in office. He will speak a few words to her, but nothing important, and ignore the witch for the rest of the evening and the next day,” a senior Trump aide revealed.

President Donald Trump will visit on the Friday, a defence installation where he will try to bolster NATO further by trying to persuade May to increase UK military spending, which will most probably be like trying to get blood out of a stone. Theresa May is not interested in Britain’s defence as she is Remainer and believes Britain should erradicate its armed forces so that the EU can save it during a time of war. Under her insipid reign, the armed forces have seen their military budget cut to a pittance, rendering it a useless fighting force if there ever were a conflict.

On the same day, after the military discussion, Trump will be ferried off to Chequers, a scene of a grave crime against Britain. There, Theresa May will hope to discuss trade deals with the president, but it is not certain he will want to discuss them with May.

Then after a non-working-lunch, it’s off to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle where Trump will amuse her Majesty with some of his American charm.

The Donald, will then hang out in his golf courses in Scotland until he leaves on Sunday back to the US.

Luckily for the president, he will go nowhere near Central London where a crowd of socialists and communists are planning a rally replete with a London Mayor approved blow-up doll of Trump fashioned as a big baby. The London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, instead of fighting rampant knife crime and murder in the Capital, is instead putting all of his effort into not only denigrating his own office with puerile anti-Trump shows but putting a big stain on the whole of the UK by agreeing to this pathetic socialist protest against a very important ally, and saviour of Britain in two World Wars.