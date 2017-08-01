Dunkirk: Triggered Feminist Wants More Women Fighting in WW2 Films

NEW YORK - USA - Women's magazine columnist Mehantara Boner is upset that the new blockbuster movie Dunkirk is an "excuse for men to celebrate maleness".

“My main issue with Dunkirk is that it’s so clearly designed for men to man-out over,” Mehantara Boner, who writes in some woman’s magazine whines, adding, “The packaging of the film, the general vibe, and the tenor of the people applauding it just screams “men-only”.

In her staunch feminist article, Boner has called for all World War II films to import women fighting in the front lines to show equality.

Although this would not be historically accurate, the writer says that having “female platoons in Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal and Dunkirk, would make the films more accessible to women, instead of just showing men fighting and being male-like”.

Even though millions of men sacrificed their lives in both world wars, this is not enough for modern feminists who become triggered by images of men fighting on boats and beaches.

“Like look at Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg should have put Scarlett Johannsen somersaulting out of the landing craft on D-Day, dodging bullets whilst shooting thousands of Germans in their parapets, then helping male soldiers with their wounds simultaneously laying down suppressing fire all the while applying another pristine lacquer polish to her nails as she brings out the bangalores.”

“Dunkirk felt like an excuse for men to celebrate maleness—which apparently they don’t get to do enough. Fine, great, go forth, but if Nolan’s entire purpose is breaking the established war movie mold and doing something different—why not make a movie about women in World War II?” Boner continues whining.

“What about the Pacific, in the jungles, they were all male soldiers fighting and in the films, that is all you see. Why could the directors not put in female role models onto the battle scenes with the Japs? Again, we could see Wonder Woman characters jumping into battle as bullets cut down the men. The females would of course be immune to bullets and karate kick their way through whole Japanese platoons with not so much of a sweat.”

For feminists, the hatred of men is so great that they cannot even stand the thought of seeing the sight of male sacrifice on the battlefield.

This is what men have done for centuries, yet the modern feminist is disgusted by this, they do not understand that if it were not for these brave young men fighting and sacrificing themselves on the beaches and in the jungles for the Allies these women would probably not have the freedom to write their claptrap anti-male clickbait nonsense today.

It would be a beautiful and just day to see how these feminists would cope in such a hostile battlefield, on Omaha beach, on Peleliu island, as the bullets whiz around them, and the bombs rip bodies apart. To see your buddies legs blown off in front of you, the blood soaked sand, slipping on entrails and blown out brains. It is most certain they would not last three seconds in a real battlefield scenario.