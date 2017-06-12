Post-Election Latest: Therexit Put on Hold For Brexit

LONDON - England - In a remarkable turn of events the inevitable exit of Theresa May, (dubbed Therexit) has been put on hold.

Suddenly, out of the blue, prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove has come back from the wilderness to offer the beleaguered PM some advice on how to Brexit.

Even Boris Johnson is firmly behind the PM, as he wants the Brexit negotiations to go on unhindered.

“I am asking everyone to hold off until things are safe once again, then I’ll make my move,” the Boris said from Whatsapp.

Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer, the vengeful George Osborne, has been caught gloating about the current mess the Tories and PM are now in. Please stop it George, it looks very vulgar and cheap. You really are a sad bastard aren’t you?

Meanwhile on the other side of the political spectrum, deluded Jeremy Corbyn is claiming he won the election even though his party were 53 odd seats shy of a majority. In true communistic style, he refuses to believe the obvious and is continuing to soldier on in his own frazzled Soviet mind.

An alliance with the DUP, an Irish gang of political conservative thugs who make the Tories look like a bunch of girl scouts, is sure to make things even more unpleasant for the snowflake generation of Corbyn voters.

Brexit negotiations will commence soon enough, and then only then may there be a Therexit.

Here’s to a good solid hard Brexit.