Grammys: Apparently Satan is a Little Fat Bloke in a Onesie

The good old Christian creation of Satan used to be a mysterious strong enigmatic figure, yes red was his colour and flames roasted the souls around him for eternity. In 2023, things have changed somewhat, and we have a fat bloke in a red onesie prancing around a Grammys stage with a German eunuch back-up singer in a cage.

The controllers and marketeers of this music biz extravaganza want the outrage, so that people talk about their product. Clearly, by adding the faux satanic element they are specifically targeting the Christians in the audience, so their outrage can move their bland soulless product in the mediocre music charts. Sure, outrage creates a selling point, but it does have its limits. However much one polishes a turd, at the end of the day it is still a turd. One suspects that even devout Christians would watch this pathetic nonsense of some fat bloke poncing around in a onesie and a Halloween set of horns and simply laugh at the ridiculousness of it all, because even they can see through it all.

Poor old Christians are an easy target because they are so forgiving, and many have since lost the lustre of the initial childhood mind implantation. If these marketeers wanted real controversy, they would ridicule Islam or the Prophet. It is a given that doing such things usually results in an early death, so maybe they are not as stupid as they act. If you want to live, that’s one religion no one apart from the recklessly insane fuck with.

There was a time once when illiterate dumb humans could be made to believe in the devils and the gods, so they could think there was an omnipresent moralistic force judging them over their worldly deeds and constantly watching over their every move. Nowadays, we just have Google/NSA doing the constant watching and judging.

These man-made religions were constructed to create Ordo ab Chao, Order out of Chaos. Christianity, specifically, was created to replace the end of the Roman Empire, the great Caesars and Roman Gods/Goddesses replaced by the Holy Trinity and a cross — a much simpler and easier control system. By amalgamating past religious memes, they created an ideal superhuman called Jesus, a perfect being modelled on Osiris. The Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh, created 4,500 BC before the Bible described the great flood in great detail, and was subsequently copied by the blokes who concocted the Bible later on, much to the embarrassment of Victorian Christians. The point being that all of these entities, characters and mythical occurrences are all essentially created by human minds — including the Christian version of Satan.

In 2012, 40 million people tuned in to watch the Grammys, and in 2023, it was a mere 18.7 million. It seems the more woke and deranged the media controllers get, the fewer people watch, therefore resulting in resorting to scraping the barrel with douchebags like fat Satan haunting the show — a festering suppurating anal wart on the ass of humanity.

Next year at the Grammys, maybe we can have more laughable, impotent attempts to create a modicum of outrage to push viewing figures even fucking lower. Do What Thou Wilt is a phrase the morons who market this pathetic, banal pap will never understand or put into real practice.