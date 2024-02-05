17.7 C
Entertainment

Grammy Awards: All Male Judges Vote For Taylor Swift For Fourth Time

LOS ANGELES - USA - Taylor Swift said she is 'mind blown' as she becomes the only artist to win the prize four times at the Grammy Awards.

Daily Squib
By Jenny Flex
Taylor Swift has made history as the first person to win Album of the Year four times at the Grammy Awards.

The pop starlet secured the top gong of the night with her tenth studio album, having previously won for one in 2009, again six years later, and most recently in 2020.

The all-male Grammy Award judges were all visited by Taylor Swift one after another in their rooms at the awards just prior to the award ceremony.

As she collected the award from Celine Dion, she said: “Oh god, my lipstick is all messed up. Phew, I’m used to blowing many men at once, but this session was the most important of my life.”

Taylor Swift praised all the judges by name and was thankful for the opportunity to expertly fellate them for the prestigious awards. There was some chaos at the beginning of the ceremony as it was discovered that the music biz darling had forgotten her knee pads, but thankfully one of her aides lent her a pair of their own.

She added: “Thank you for the fourth award. (she coughed hard) Excuse me folks I still have a pube in the back of my throat, oh dear this is so embarrassing!”

Earlier in the night, Swift announced her new album “Another guy, another song idea” will arrive on April 1.

