Apple Vision Pro: How much Technology is Enough?

It is a common sight in America now to see people wearing Apple Vision Pro goggles driving their cars in auto mode down the freeway at 80 MPH. These people are essentially driving blind whilst they play around wearing their Apple Vision Pro glasses.

The Apple goggles offer two innovations in one: a virtual-reality (VR) headset with a higher resolution than most others on the market, and an array of augmented-reality (AR) cameras that allow a wearer to see ordinary computer applications floating in space, and to interact with them via hand gestures.

How to watch sports on the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/dD1PBxAHiR — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) February 3, 2024

To Apple’s credit, they do warn their users not to use the goggles while driving any road vehicles:”Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety. Using the device in low light conditions may increase the risk of collision with objects in your environment.”

“I saw one guy sitting in the back seat of his car while it was going down the i-405 at 120 MPH. He was obviously immersed heavily in some VR program as the Tesla veered around traffic at high speed. What the oblivious guy did not realise is that there were a line of cop cars chasing him for miles,” one witness revealed.