17.7 C
London
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechApple Vision Pro: How much Technology is Enough?
Sci/Tech

Apple Vision Pro: How much Technology is Enough?

LOS ANGELES - USA - The newly released Apple Vision Pro VR/AR goggles are now commonly used while driving cars on California's freeways.

Daily Squib
By Steve Bobs
buy squib book
apple vision pro while driving

It is a common sight in America now to see people wearing Apple Vision Pro goggles driving their cars in auto mode down the freeway at 80 MPH. These people are essentially driving blind whilst they play around wearing their Apple Vision Pro glasses.

The Apple goggles offer two innovations in one: a virtual-reality (VR) headset with a higher resolution than most others on the market, and an array of augmented-reality (AR) cameras that allow a wearer to see ordinary computer applications floating in space, and to interact with them via hand gestures.

To Apple’s credit, they do warn their users not to use the goggles while driving any road vehicles:”Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety. Using the device in low light conditions may increase the risk of collision with objects in your environment.”

“I saw one guy sitting in the back seat of his car while it was going down the i-405 at 120 MPH. He was obviously immersed heavily in some VR program as the Tesla veered around traffic at high speed. What the oblivious guy did not realise is that there were a line of cop cars chasing him for miles,” one witness revealed.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Grammy Awards: All Male Judges Vote For Taylor Swift For Fourth Time
Next article
Why 2013 Was Great Year For the Spread of Syphilis and Super Gonorrhoea
Daily Squib
Steve Bobshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »