Why 2013 Was Great Year For the Spread of Syphilis and Super Gonorrhoea

In the year 2000, according to CDC records and a recent study, syphilis was on the way out and nearly eradicated, then along came the dating apps like Tinder and gay app Grindr in 2012. Sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis, gonorrhoea and HIV were suddenly back in vogue and began to rise again thanks to the dating apps capitalising on the ease of casual hook-ups and 2013 was a bumper year for a massive increase in STI spreading far and wide.

Today in 2022, syphilis is at the same level as it was in the 1950s thanks to the success of casual dating apps.

With an added drop in condom use especially with promiscuous gay men, HIV and AIDS are also increasing at an exponential level, but modern drugs halt certain death amongst this group of society.

Syphilis if not treated can cause multiple health problems and can lead to death.

All of this data points towards a fundamentally sick, masochistic society that even creates apps to increase its own level of sickness. The only positive is that nature finds a way to reduce the population level in a natural controlled manner and utilises human stupidity and greed to its advantage.

Overpopulation is a very serious problem, and thankfully, dating apps created by greedy exploitative developers are a wonderful cure to the Malthusian Nightmare scenario plaguing the globe currently.