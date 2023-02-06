Never Underestimate the Power of Mother Nature

PLANET EARTH - Humanity's arrogance in its bid to alter and master earth's biology may one day come back to haunt as Mother Nature fights back.

Humans must humble themselves to the power of Mother Nature, who is a powerful force rivalling any man-made weapons. Building car parks and concreting over everything and mining earth’s resources are a testament to Man’s arrogance. The concrete jungles teeming with traffic spewing poisons into the atmosphere and the car parks built over bulldozed meadows mark humanity’s supposed superiority, however all this shit can be shaken off in less than a minute.

Building on flood plains, building over tectonic fault lines, damming rivers, chopping down entire rain forests, bleeding marsh lands, poisoning the oceans, polluting everything, human construction/destruction is ceaseless as it alters the earth’s surface and mercilessly mines its nether regions.

Something is infecting the earth, and the planet’s energy needs to shake it off, much like a horse shakes off the flies with its tail. Forget your fucking wars, and your fucking TV reality shows, when the big one hits you better have a spaceship to take you to another planet to rob and pillage. All your useless politics and power play won’t matter as your parliaments and weapon stockpiles are reduced to nothing but smouldering rubble. Perverting biology, and genetically modifying the already perfected universal forms of life, cause immense damage. Overcrowding the earth with unfettered breeding not only creates misery and suffering amongst human populations but causes more pollution, factory farming, terrorism, disease, poverty, famine and war.

Volcanoes, earthquakes, meteorites, tsunamis, viruses, bacteria, hurricanes cannot be tamed by humankind. What humans experience as the power of the earth is only a miniscule atom worth of the power of the universe.

What have they done to the earth? What have they done to our fair sister? Ravaged and plundered and ripped her and bit her. Stuck her with knives in the side of the dawn and

Tied her with fences and dragged her down…

Enough hippy stuff…

Please carry on plundering the earth.

This was not a public service announcement!