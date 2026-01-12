Comrades of the People’s Banana Republic of Soviet Britain, bikinis are evil. We have already criminalised anyone who uses the despicable Elon Musk X platform. Thanks to our stance, billions and billions of funding by tech companies have fled the PRSB. We banned Elon Musk’s evil social media platform because they aided free speech and democracy in countries that were undemocratic or under some kind of dictatorship, thus posing a substantial threat to our own PRSB. Elon Musk’s X platform aided rebels of regimes like Iran and China, but because of our actions, those messages of democratic defiance will be banned in the PRSB. Comrades, we are using children and women for our agenda, even though Grok AI does not do images of children, but this is how we are justifying the ban anyway.

JUST IN: The UK has now arrested more than 12,000 people for free speech online. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 12, 2026

Ultra-sensitive woke soviet censorship bowdlerised expurgation comstockery

Even though all other platforms like Google, and many other AI companies are doing the same thing, we are concentrating solely on X because Elon Musk threatens the transition that is currently ongoing from hard socialism to full communism in the PRSB, and platforms like Google are suitably woke and aligned with the communist Marxist soviet ideology — Musk is not.

WE WILL NOT TOLERATE SUCH ABHORRENT BEHAVIOUR IN THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN – ANYONE FOUND WEARING A BIKINI WILL BE SENT TO A GULAG, LIQUIDATED AND MADE INTO NET ZERO JUICE.

NEXT WEEK WE ARE BANNING BELLY DANCING – ANOTHER DISGUSTING ACT.