Comrades, all bikinis will now be banned!

GRIMSBY - England - Comrades, all depictions of bikinis or anyone wearing a bikini will now be banned, forthwith, from the People's Republic of Soviet Britain.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Bikini Agent 8377-69
BANNED BIKINIS
This vile twitterous bird has been tried without jury, and charged with bikinification. It was subsequently liquidated for contravening the 'Bikini Act 2026'.

Comrades of the People’s Banana Republic of Soviet Britain, bikinis are evil. We have already criminalised anyone who uses the despicable Elon Musk X platform. Thanks to our stance, billions and billions of funding by tech companies have fled the PRSB. We banned Elon Musk’s evil social media platform because they aided free speech and democracy in countries that were undemocratic or under some kind of dictatorship, thus posing a substantial threat to our own PRSB. Elon Musk’s X platform aided rebels of regimes like Iran and China, but because of our actions, those messages of democratic defiance will be banned in the PRSB. Comrades, we are using children and women for our agenda, even though Grok AI does not do images of children, but this is how we are justifying the ban anyway.

Ultra-sensitive woke soviet censorship bowdlerised expurgation comstockery

Even though all other platforms like Google, and many other AI companies are doing the same thing, we are concentrating solely on X because Elon Musk threatens the transition that is currently ongoing from hard socialism to full communism in the PRSB, and platforms like Google are suitably woke and aligned with the communist Marxist soviet ideology — Musk is not.

WE WILL NOT TOLERATE SUCH ABHORRENT BEHAVIOUR IN THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN – ANYONE FOUND WEARING A BIKINI WILL BE SENT TO A GULAG, LIQUIDATED AND MADE INTO NET ZERO JUICE.

NEXT WEEK WE ARE BANNING BELLY DANCING – ANOTHER DISGUSTING ACT.

Daily Squib
3 COMMENTS

  1. The Labour government’s fixation on Elon Musk’s X platform feels like classic overreach. Using the excuse of ‘protecting children’ from AI deepfakes to push for bans—it’s less about safety and more about silencing voices that don’t align with their agenda. #CensorshipInDisguise

  2. SICK!!!!Blaming Musk for every online ill, now leveraging child protection as a battering ram against free speech. Deepfakes are a real issue, but this is just a political football to justify broader content controls. Wake up, folks!

  3. Starmer’s crew is playing a dangerous game, turning Elon Musk into public enemy #1 under the guise of shielding kids from harmful AI. It’s transparent—use emotional appeals to kids’ safety to ramp up censorship on platforms they can’t control……

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

