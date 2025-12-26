Comrades of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, an outrage has been committed in a classroom where soviet students were assaulted by capitalist American propaganda regarding the vile orange American imperialist slob Trump. The rogue teacher dared to show students videos of this piece of American capitalist scum, and has now been labelled as a terrorist and capitalist agitator by the PRSB. Stasi agents were made aware of this outrage, and the deviant agitator was disciplined in the proper manner by losing his job and will possibly be liquidated.

The offending teacher is accused of posing a risk to children and has been referred to the Government’s counter-terrorism programme after showing Donald Trump videos to his US politics class.

The teacher has now been labelled as a terrorist after showing the videos, including one of Mr Trump’s inauguration, to soviet PRSB A-level students.

Henley College Soviet Woke Establishment, reported the politics lecturer to the local child safeguarding authority, which concluded a referral to Prevent, the Government’s counter-terrorism programme, was a “priority”.

The erroneous teacher in question has since been sent to a Gulag in Northern England, where he will be kept until his liquidation date comes up.

Any school or PRSB educational establishment which even mentions the name of Trump, let alone shows videos of the vile capitalist Yankee scum, will be investigated fully and the perpetrators of the crime will be liquidated.

Comrade Starmer’s Big State government will not tolerate any propaganda or videos promoting the enemy — Donald J. Trump. Child protection laws will be used to ban adults with alleged right-wing views from working with children in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. We will not be thwarted from our Soviet Indoctrination Programs in schools, and any teacher who dares to have right-wing views or shows any form of media relating to Mr. Trump will be dealt with in the most heavy manner.