Have a Thought For the Homeless This Christmas

You may be cuddled up in your home with plenty of warmth and food, or you may be an illegal economic migrant who came to Britain to plunder its wealth and take advantage of its generosity for illegal migrants as you stretch your legs out in the four-poster bed in a 5-star hotel. Whatever your circumstances, have a thought for the thousands of homeless British people, abandoned by the shameless Labour government sleeping rough on our streets — these souls are an ignored statistic, left to rot and brushed under the carpet by a government more concerned with votes from the illegal migrants they let in with open borders, than looking after their own indigenous population.

Una salus victis: nullam sperare salutem!

It’s freezing cold outside, a blistering deep freeze that digs deep into the bones, and the homeless do not have much, maybe a blanket, or a sleeping bag, sodden with rain. Labour ministers put their vast heating bills on expenses, so they will have no idea how thousands of homeless people live day to day, enduring excruciating cold nights on the unforgiving crime-ridden streets.

Many homeless are veterans who have served their country but one way or another fell through the cracks of civilian life, maybe PTSD, alcoholism, drugs. Many homeless youngsters were abused at home and had no choice but to leave and live on the streets. Others fell on bad times, the Tory/Labour cost of living, high taxes that destroy all allusion to aspiration, an uncaring government who punishes their own citizens simply for trying to survive or make something of themselves. In a country where the authoritarian government is against any citizen acquiring any form of personal wealth — the homeless person is the result of such policies.

Merry Christmas from the cold unforgiving grey wet streets of Britain, a land that has been blighted and cursed by a darkness that seeps into every pore of your pathetic existence, homeless or not, there is no hope in this place — just death and destitution.

To date, 100% of private donations have been spent directly on delivering the services Under One Sky provides to the homeless. Costs directly related to service delivery account for more than 80% of total costs (based on 2022 figures).