17.7 C
London
Monday, December 22, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorld"Comrades, do not worry about Labour cancelling elections!"
World

“Comrades, do not worry about Labour cancelling elections!”

GRIMSBY - England - Supreme Comrade Starmer of the People's Republic of Soviet Britain has made an announcement about cancelling elections.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 738779-0
ai
comrade-STARMER-NORM.

Dear comrades, my Stasi agents are whispering that some of you are concerned that Labour is cancelling elections. Please do not be alarmed about this, as mentioned before, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is currently in the process of transition from socialism to full communism.

Vladimir Lenin, “The goal of socialism is communism”.

Thanks to my 50-year-plan, this country will align with our global communist partners, the People’s Republic of China, the European Soviet Union and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

I am already in the process of reversing Brexit, and undergoing negotiations to cancel local elections and postpone the General Election indefinitely, like forever.

These small changes will mean that the PRSB will finally be a one-party system and all other political parties will be abolished.

Comrades, this is a necessary function so we can abolish democracy fully in the PRSB. Already we have shut down free speech, and we even have “Banter Police” in pubs — that is, the ones that are still open. We now have facial recognition cameras everywhere, and fingerprinting of all soviet citizens, as well as a Soviet Britain ID system coming into place shortly.

Thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter. Remember, full communism will be integrated gradually, and we are taking big steps to dismantle the former faulty system of democracy which will be abolished soon.

To celebrate our final push, the heads of all royals and political adversaries like Farage will be displayed on pikes outside the newly built mega-Chinese spy embassy once full communism in Soviet Britain has been announced.

Remember, anyone who disagree with my actions or that of the Big State will be put in front of a non-jury trial, sentenced and then liquidated. Enjoy.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Comrades, All Pub Landlords to be Made into Net Zero Juice
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent 738779-0https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.