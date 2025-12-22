“Comrades, do not worry about Labour cancelling elections!”

Dear comrades, my Stasi agents are whispering that some of you are concerned that Labour is cancelling elections. Please do not be alarmed about this, as mentioned before, the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is currently in the process of transition from socialism to full communism.

Vladimir Lenin, “The goal of socialism is communism”.

Thanks to my 50-year-plan, this country will align with our global communist partners, the People’s Republic of China, the European Soviet Union and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

I am already in the process of reversing Brexit, and undergoing negotiations to cancel local elections and postpone the General Election indefinitely, like forever.

These small changes will mean that the PRSB will finally be a one-party system and all other political parties will be abolished.

Comrades, this is a necessary function so we can abolish democracy fully in the PRSB. Already we have shut down free speech, and we even have “Banter Police” in pubs — that is, the ones that are still open. We now have facial recognition cameras everywhere, and fingerprinting of all soviet citizens, as well as a Soviet Britain ID system coming into place shortly.

Thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter. Remember, full communism will be integrated gradually, and we are taking big steps to dismantle the former faulty system of democracy which will be abolished soon.

To celebrate our final push, the heads of all royals and political adversaries like Farage will be displayed on pikes outside the newly built mega-Chinese spy embassy once full communism in Soviet Britain has been announced.

Remember, anyone who disagree with my actions or that of the Big State will be put in front of a non-jury trial, sentenced and then liquidated. Enjoy.