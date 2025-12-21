17.7 C
London
Sunday, December 21, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldComrades, All Pub Landlords to be Made into Net Zero Juice
World

Comrades, All Pub Landlords to be Made into Net Zero Juice

MANCHESTER - England - After much insubordination and protest against Labour MPs. All pub landlords will be made into Net Zero Juice,

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 9872
ai
NET ZERO JUICE - THAT COOL REFRESHING DRINK pub landlords

Comrades, what is this I hear from the grapevine? I have been banned from my own local, as have all Labour Party MPs from all pubs in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain? We make the orders here! From now on, all landlords of pubs will be made into Net Zero Juice — that cool, refreshing drink.

Furthermore, all pubs in Soviet Britain will now be demolished and replaced by Stasi offices or CCTV camera hubs. All former Pub Banter Stasi officers will be reassigned.

NET ZERO JUICE PINTInsubordination and protest are not permitted in the PRSB. You are taxed heavily for a reason, it is crucial for the Big State apparatchiks to have huge salaries, pensions and expense accounts and YOU the “working people” fucking scum will pay for it all.

Comrades, the Big State expands every day, and every day the wealthy capitalist rats leave. This is good, let the bourgeois scum leave with their trinkets, gold bars and diamonds. We do not want wealth in the PRSB — we want equality for all — in poverty (except for Big State employees, NHS fat cats, Council fat cats, Union fat cats, train drivers, and high party officials).

SOVIET BRITAIN BULLETIN 83773-1

BOBBY FINCHEPTONSMYTHE, 23, HAS BEEN AWARDED A BOX OF ASSORTED BRANCHES FROM A DEAD TREE, AND A MOULDY TOMATO FOR REPORTING HIS LOCAL LANDLORD FOR REFUSING HIM ENTRY INTO THE COMRADES HEAD INN IN ROCHESTER BECAUSE HE VOTED FOR LABOUR WHEN ELECTIONS STILL EXISTED. THE LANDLORD WAS TAKEN AWAY IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SATURDAY MORNING, LIQUIDATED AND PROCESSED INTO NET ZERO JUICE WHICH WAS LATER ON SERVED TO CUSTOMERS IN HIS OWN PUB.

 

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. DUE TO THE NATURE OF OUR JUVENALIAN SATIRE, AND CENSORSHIP WE CAN ONLY SURVIVE BY DONATIONS. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
The Geopolitical Outlook For the Next 6 Months
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent 9872https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.