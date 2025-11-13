ONS Confirms How Much Rachel Reeves is Killing the UK Car Industry

The evil pestilence of a deluded Marxist anti-capitalist reverse-Midas touch, Chancellor Rachel Reeves ruins everything she interferes with. The ONS today released some damning figures on the state of the UK car industry, and with a 28% fall in production levels, it is not looking pretty. Her evil venal plans to tax EV car owners with even more tax will make things worse, as her proposed pay-per-mile poll tax on wheels will render EVs unsellable pieces of fucking junk. No one in the UK will want an EV, and the already suffering car industry will deteriorate even more as they are stuck with unsellable stock that no one wants. Just as some of the UK population are waking up to EVs, Reeves is going to butcher EV sales, absolutely halting any positive movement in the car industry.

Instead of green shoots of growth, Rachel Reeves only brings poisonous taxes of death. Labour is a cancer upon Britain, a blight that has embedded itself into every fabric of the nation, and like cancer it is growing a vast pulsating tumour bringing the nation and its working people to their knees — eventually extinguishing all forms of life in this desecrated land.

It’s not just the UK car industry that is suffering, but all businesses in the UK are now on the back foot, either dumping staff, cutting back, leaving, or just selling up in destitution.

Rachel Reeves is a cursed poison that needs to be flushed down the toilet into the sewer where she and Torsten Bell can reside, along with Starmer.