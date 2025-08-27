New Commissar Torsten Bell Assisting Comrade Reeves on Ruinous Budget

Comrades, we have a new rising star communist Marxist zealot who is ascending in the ranks of the Labour Party for the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. Commissar Torsten Bell is so committed to the British soviet cause that he sold his own grandmother to a Comrade Miliband Net Zero processing plant last week. She was liquidated and made into Net Zero Juice — that cool, refreshing drink.

We welcome commissar Bell to the high party ranks where expenses are unlimited, pensions are diamond plated and salaries are enormous.

Commissar Torsten Bell is now assigned to write the upcoming budget for the further ruination of the country. Even though Comrade Reeves has done a wonderful job of increasing Big State debt levels and the prices of everything are now rising at exponential hyperinflationary rates, she needed a real evil fucking Marxist zealot to give her a helping hand.

By bringing in more taxes, ridiculous regulations, even more taxes, and more taxes, pensioners in the PRSB should all die off sooner than later. Good riddance. The Big State will then seize your properties, leaving your families with nothing. The same goes to the disgusting kulak farmers, they will be stripped of their land so that we can put in wind and solar farms that cannot function 94% of the time.

If you are a pensioner, homeowner, kulak farmer, business owner, or last of the wealthy class — we are coming for you, and we will not have mercy on you either.

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain will not abide by any proletariat scum or bourgeoisie capitalist pigs owning assets or aspiring to be wealthy. By soviet decree, these concepts are abhorrent to our communist ideology.

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN ALERTS ABOUT PENSIONERS

Comrades, as you already know, we hate pensioners in the Labour Party and are doing our best to ruin and kill as many of them as possible. If you see a pensioner in the street hobbling along, report them to your local stasi office so that they can be stripped of their wealth and pension immediately and subsequently liquidated. If you see a pensioner anywhere, it is your duty as a British soviet citizen to report their location to the stasi immediately, or you yourself with be gulagized. No, it is not quite like being Gitmoized, but it is worse. REMEMBER LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT.