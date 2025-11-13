The Gift that Keeps Giving: Reeves and Starmer

Reeves and Starmer are the gift that keeps on giving. For the eternal destruction of the Labour Party, it would be terrible if they are ever removed from their current positions. The ineptitude, uncharismatic and robotic nature of these two reverse-Midas touch politicians is truly entertaining, yet disturbing to watch.

Every policy Rachel Reeves concocts turns to utter shit, and the same goes for the moronic Starmer, a bleating Dalek with about as much character as a soggy rotten turnip. They are the gift that keeps on giving, every day they reduce the Labour polling sentiment, every day they turn off voters future and present, every day they murder their own party, bringing it to complete destruction.

Ruining the British economy, killing off economic growth and adding useless debt for generations to come, these are the things Reeves and Starmer truly excel in.

It would be a crime to put someone with any logic or sense into the Labour Party leadership because that would mean that the Labour Party might have a smidgen of credibility to voters before and during the General Election.

Let the nightmare become intolerable beyond people’s worst fears; as Reeves prepares her Nightmare Before Christmas Budget, many in the country are paralysed by fear and loathing. Sleepless nights, anxiety, terror, trauma and pure revulsion for a chancellor who probably cannot even count the number of fingers on each hand, let alone manage the complexities and nuances of running a national economy. Reeves, much like the rest of Labour, only know about governmental processes, they have no idea about actual jobs, businesses, supply and demand, or how severe taxes kill growth almost immediately.

It would be a crime to replace these suppurating pustules on the arse cheek of humanity now, because then there may be a tiny, tiny chance that a rare incident in the Labour Party may occur — competence and economic success.