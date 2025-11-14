17.7 C
Doctor Who Accuses BBC of Doctoring Doctor Who Footage

LONDON - England - Doctor Who today timewarped to the BBC HQ in his Tardis. He is accusing the BBC of doctoring footage and scripts in his universe.

A very angry Doctor Who time warped into London today (14 November 2025) at the BBC HQ to demand an apology from the corporation. The Doctor had just come from Gallifrey, and was on his way to Torchwood before making the brief detour.

“I’m fighting back! The BBC doctored the Doctor Who series footage. They implanted all this woke shit that made my life absolute hell. Pronouns? I’m the blooming doctor, I’m sick of the box-ticking wibbly wobbly virtue signalling.

“Do you know what it’s like to be pursued by a bunch of sashaying trans, non-binary, and drag queen Daleks all shouting “Experminate!”

“Look, I know I regenerate here or there, but the forced woke crap is really putting off my audience. I really do sympathise with Donald Trump, the Orange One who hails from the planet FAFO.”

