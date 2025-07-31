Thanks to my soviet budget, food price inflation is set to skyrocket once again. Isn’t that good news, comrades? You better stock up on your rotten turnips now.

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain’s Retail Consortium (PRSBRC) predicts huge food inflation by another 6% on top of the massive levels of inflation already in place thanks to the Labour Big State. This could pose significant “challenges” to households, but we don’t care about you fucking plebs anyway.

This is how we “grow” the economy by killing off the last remaining capitalist pigs, and taxing everyone to death.

Not only that, many remaining businesses in the PRSB have frozen hiring, while also significantly lowering staff numbers by firing hundreds of thousands of workers.

In the first quarter of 2025, there were almost 100,000 fewer retail jobs in comparison to the previous year, according to the PRSBRC.

Along with an increase in farms selling up and going bankrupt due to my wonderful soviet budget, food security has never been safer.

All of these wonderful factors will make your pathetic lives a lot easier. Enjoy the food inflation fuckers whilst the fake asylum seekers in 4-star hotels dine on free gourmet room service every day.