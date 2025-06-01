London Celebrated as Crime City of the World

Tourists are flocking away from London and the UK in general because the levels of crime are at epidemic levels, a new survey has revealed. Living in Britain’s capital city is now a liability for many scared citizens. Welcome to the crime city of the world. Shoplifting, violent crime, rape, burglary, theft, car crime, child abuse, and general levels of terror are now a staple of living in a city run by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

“We used to see tourists here. Not any more. Labour have killed off the tourist industry in the capital and a large revenue stream. Britain is losing billions,” a Westminster resident revealed about the crime deluge.

School children being stabbed en masse, women being violently raped whilst walking home from work, marauding gangs roaming the streets on e-bikes snatching phones, shop staff being brutally assaulted, gang shootings, drugs, hospital staff being kicked to death, it’s all now regular stuff here, and every day it’s getting worse, and worse.

“We are not allowed to touch them when they are clearing the shelves. Every day they come in and simply walk around, choose what items they want, then calmly walk out. They even put in a security guard here last week, but he was not allowed to do anything either. The police do not bother because it is considered petty crime. This year alone we’ve lost £75,000 in stock. With high rental costs, inflation, national insurance payment increases, corporation tax, and all the other taxes, I don’t think we are going to be here in 6 months,” a shop manager for a local Co-op revealed.

Britain is ruled by a socialist system that reveres criminals, celebrates crime and protects criminals with a lenient far-leftist leaning judicial system. In Britain, hurting a criminal whilst stopping them committing a crime is punishable with serious jail time.

Crime truly does pay in Britain.

It’s not just local criminals who are having a field day here in the crime city of the world, but foreign criminals are flocking here from all over the globe to have their fun, and there’s nothing anyone is doing about it.