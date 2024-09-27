Idiots in Charge Don’t Realise That Iran is the Centre of Middle East Problems

The imbecilic morons and stupid idiots in Labour should stop blaming Israel for everything and cowardly stopping crucial arms deals with the only country in the Middle East that is a democracy, literally fighting for its own survival every day of the year. Iran is the centre and instigator of all the Middle East problems, and enabler incompetent cowards like Joe Biden, Starmer and David Lammy have skirted around the real problem breathing down their necks for too long. Granted, Joe Biden is now a complete vegetable and had limited coherence even in 2020.

Keir Starmer, an inept robotic and ultimately deplorable droning automaton, who was speaking at the UN in New York recently, did not mention Iran once in his bumbling nasal speech. This is a greedy opportunist crooked freebie-loving narcissistic swine more concerned with indulging in his own gluttony and avarice than anything else. No doubt he was probably put up by his controlling money master, Lord Alli at one of his multi-million dollar luxury penthouses just like his deputy Angela Rayner was during her NYC visit.

Treating the cancerous tumour

It is essentially cowardice that is stopping the West from finally confronting the elephant in the room, but it’s not a fucking elephant any more, it’s a whopping whale now. To confront Iran, which through its many proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Yemeni Houthis, is the ultimate thorn sticking in the butt cheek of the Middle East. Take out Iran, and something amazing may happen in the beleaguered region, at least for a few months or even years — peace.

The people of Iran would mostly be appreciative of being freed from the horrific clutches of the insane and suicidal mullahs who make life miserable in the country.

The entire operation would not be a cakewalk but if the globe wants some element of peace to simply live their lives, the Iranian tumour must be cut out before it continues to metathesise into an ever-increasing nightmare challenging the entire survival of the West itself. The Straits of Hormuz are increasingly coming under daily threat, and this affects the entire global shipping network.

Iran is one of the last pieces in the jigsaw puzzle at the centre of the Middle East problems, a beautiful yet closed off country with a beaten down population living under a tyrannical ultra-religious regime, and until this final jigsaw puzzle piece is somehow sorted out, there will be turmoil in the Middle East and ultimately the globe. Israel cannot do everything itself, at some point the West and NATO will have to do something.