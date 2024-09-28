World War Three News For This Week

On Friday, Israeli forces launched a significant airstrike targeting Hezbollah’s main headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburbs, with the primary goal of eliminating the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The operation used bunker-busting munitions, causing massive explosions that reverberated throughout the Lebanese capital. The Iranian-linked Tasnim News Agency initially claimed that Nasrallah had survived, but later retracted the statement, leaving his status uncertain.

U.S. officials confirmed that the attack specifically targeted Nasrallah, utilising advanced weapons designed to penetrate underground fortifications.

Russia announced on the 22nd September that it intends to revise its nuclear doctrine due to increasing tensions with Western countries over the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the changes are directly related to Western escalation, referencing Ukraine’s recent territorial incursions.

Moscow’s current nuclear policy, outlined by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, allows the use of nuclear weapons only if Russia faces an existential threat or in response to a nuclear strike. However, the proposed changes signal a shift in Russia’s stance as the conflict with Ukraine drags on.

The European Union has proposed a $44 billion loan package to support Ukraine amidst its ongoing war with Russia, even as the U.S. faces challenges in securing Congressional backing for additional aid.

The proposal comes after Hungary vetoed an earlier plan that aimed to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defence.

The EU’s latest offer underscores its commitment to supporting Ukraine, regardless of the U.S. position on further assistance. The loans are expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing Ukraine’s economy as it continues to fight Russian aggression.

U.S. intelligence agencies have raised concerns that Russia may escalate its military response if Ukraine receives long-range missiles from Western allies.

The warning comes amid discussions about providing Ukraine with missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

The assessment suggests that Russia could retaliate with forceful measures against U.S. and European military assets.

However, U.S. officials also downplayed the strategic advantage that such missiles might provide Ukraine, indicating a complex calculus for all parties involved.

China’s first-in-class Zhou-class nuclear-powered submarine is believed to have sunk at a dock in Wuhan, a hub for China’s military shipbuilding.

Satellite images reviewed by defence analysts show cranes and salvage equipment at the scene, hinting at efforts to recover the vessel.

Although the Chinese government has remained silent on the matter, U.S. officials confirmed that the incident occurred and that Chinese authorities were attempting to conceal the mishap.

The sinking represents a significant setback for China’s naval ambitions, particularly for its submarine fleet.

Hackers affiliated with the Chinese government have penetrated several U.S. internet service providers, according to a recent investigation. The operation, dubbed “Salt Typhoon,” focused on gaining access to U.S. broadband networks in order to establish a foothold and potentially disrupt telecommunications.

Investigators believe the hackers aimed to exfiltrate sensitive data or launch cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure.

The breach underscores the persistent threat posed by state-sponsored cyber actors, particularly those linked to Beijing.

Myanmar’s military junta has extended an unexpected peace offer to rebel groups, proposing a ceasefire and political dialogue. However, the offer was swiftly rejected by opposition forces, which continue to challenge the regime’s control over the country.

The rejection comes amid increasing military losses for the junta, which has struggled to maintain power since the civil war erupted in 2020.

The conflict shows no signs of abating, as rebel groups vow to continue their fight against the military government.

On Friday, Houthi militants from Yemen launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. Navy destroyers in the Red Sea.

The group claimed responsibility for striking Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, as well as three U.S. naval vessels.

In response, Israel’s Arrow 3 air defence system intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at its territory.

The attack marks an escalation in the conflict, as the Houthis signal their support for Palestinian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in their confrontations with Israel.

The Sudanese military has initiated a large-scale offensive against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, marking a significant escalation in the country’s civil war.

The attack began early Wednesday morning near the strategically important “Al-Istritagia” site in the western part of the city.

The government forces reportedly crossed several bridges to launch their assault, hoping to reclaim parts of the capital held by the RSF since the conflict erupted in April 2023.

The U.S. government is offering up to $20 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Shahram Poursafi, an Iranian national allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Poursafi is accused of attempting to hire individuals to carry out the assassination between October 2021 and April 2022.

The U.S. Treasury Department has designated him as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in connection with the plot, which was reportedly linked to Tehran’s broader efforts to target American officials.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is undergoing significant leadership changes as it transitions from a non-profit to a more traditional for-profit model.

Several high-ranking executives have resigned, reportedly in protest over the new direction of the company, which is now consolidating control under CEO Sam Altman.

Despite concerns about the restructuring, Altman has denied reports that he stands to gain a substantial equity stake in the firm, calling such claims “unfounded” during a company-wide meeting on Thursday.

The changes signal a new chapter for OpenAI, but have raised questions about its future governance and mission.