17.7 C
London
Thursday, September 26, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentLatest TikTok Trend - "Galaxy Gas"
Entertainment

Latest TikTok Trend – “Galaxy Gas”

ATLANTA - USA - Galaxy Gas is the latest TikTok trend hitting Gen Z "young people" and the rap world hard.

Daily Squib
By REKT

-

0

“Yo yo yo! Roll up mofos, we gots da latest TikTok trend hitting “young people” all ovah! It call ‘Galaxy Gas’ or if y’all wanna git sciencetifics Nitrous Oxide. I axe my bruh if he wanna huff sum Galaxy Gas ‘n’ bruh said fo sho nigga! Da shiets everywhere numsayin? It even sold in Walmart fo fuck sake! It now in schools ‘n’ shiet! All da bestest muffugin rappers doin’ it! Whippets are lit brah! Gettin’ high on TikTok bruh, we don’t have brane cells bruh, buts when we huff da whippets dat shiet kill off ma hayalf bran cell off ‘n’ it collapside ma spinal cord ‘n’ shiet! Keep trippin’! Periodictide tabel ‘n’ shiet! I finna me sum mo’ Galaxy Gas from da sto!”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Would a Putin Nuclear Missile Make Much of a Difference to London?
Daily Squib
REKThttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
World

Labour Conference: Commissar Reeves Chairman of the Soviet Economy Speech

World

Far-Right Life Coach Told Man to Goose Step in Public

World

Al Fayed to be Dug Up to Stand Trial at Old Bailey For Alleged Offences

World

Keir Starmer: “My Wardrobe is Now Overflowing With Free Designer Clothes”

World

This Week’s World War Three News Report

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.