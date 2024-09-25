Latest TikTok Trend – “Galaxy Gas”

“Yo yo yo! Roll up mofos, we gots da latest TikTok trend hitting “young people” all ovah! It call ‘Galaxy Gas’ or if y’all wanna git sciencetifics Nitrous Oxide. I axe my bruh if he wanna huff sum Galaxy Gas ‘n’ bruh said fo sho nigga! Da shiets everywhere numsayin? It even sold in Walmart fo fuck sake! It now in schools ‘n’ shiet! All da bestest muffugin rappers doin’ it! Whippets are lit brah! Gettin’ high on TikTok bruh, we don’t have brane cells bruh, buts when we huff da whippets dat shiet kill off ma hayalf bran cell off ‘n’ it collapside ma spinal cord ‘n’ shiet! Keep trippin’! Periodictide tabel ‘n’ shiet! I finna me sum mo’ Galaxy Gas from da sto!”

🚨NEW: Teens are increasingly inhaling “Galaxy Gas,” a product intended for culinary use, to get high. This nitrous oxide trend has been going viral on social media.

According to the Georgia-based company, Galaxy Gas is designed for use with “premium whipped cream dispensers,… pic.twitter.com/CiKXEXYW48

— Apex Episodes (@ApexEpisodes) September 24, 2024