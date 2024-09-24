Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Classic Premier League Encounters Over the Years

As Manchester United gear up to host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, this fixture takes on added significance in the early stages of the Premier League season as an early indicator for who will earn Champions League football.

For United, it’s a chance to solidify their form, while Spurs are desperate to regain momentum under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

The current scene adds extra pressure on both clubs. United have been inconsistent, though they looked sharp in their recent 3-0 victory away at Southampton, offering a glimpse of their potential. However, the real test lies in maintaining that form at home after a humiliating defeat to Liverpool.

On the other side, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are licking their wounds after a demoralising home defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby. Losing to your biggest rivals once again will leave scars, and the Australian will be feeling the weight of expectation as he tries to rally his squad.

Both sides fell short in their pursuit of the top four last season, with the Manchester United vs Tottenham odds predicting another tough battle on September 29.

Over the years, Manchester United and Spurs have treated fans to some unforgettable clashes. From dramatic comebacks to statement wins, these two sides know how to put on a show when they meet, either in north London or at Old Trafford. Let’s take a look at four of their most iconic encounters ahead of a potential Premier League classic.

Manchester United 5-3 Tottenham – 2001

In this thrilling game at White Hart Lane, Tottenham surged into a 3-0 lead by half-time, leaving United reeling and Alex Ferguson giving his players the hairdryer treatment.

Goals from Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand, and Christian Ziege looked to have wrapped up the contest, but United had other ideas.

What followed was one of the most extraordinary comebacks in Premier League history. United scored five unanswered goals, with strikes from Andy Cole, Laurent Blanc, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron, and David Beckham, turning the match on its head and securing a memorable 5-3 victory.

Manchester United 5-2 Tottenham – 2009

Another match where Tottenham’s early dominance was undone by a ruthless Manchester United side. Spurs went 2-0 up at Old Trafford, with goals from Darren Bent and Luka Modric in the opening 30 minutes.

However, once again, United fought back with incredible resilience – this being the team that were a Champions League holders and just weeks away from another final against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney led the charge, each scoring twice, with Dimitar Berbatov adding a fifth. United’s relentless second-half display blew Spurs away and reminded the league why Ferguson’s team were the reigning champions and regular favourites in Premier League betting.

Tottenham 3-2 Manchester United – 2012

This time, it was Spurs who had the final say in a dramatic match at Old Trafford. Tottenham took a 2-0 lead inside the first half-hour, thanks to Jan Vertonghen and Gareth Bale. Though United mounted a comeback in the second half, with goals from Nani and Shinji Kagawa bringing them level, Clint Dempsey’s 90th-minute strike ensured that Spurs left with all three points.

This win was particularly sweet for Spurs, as it was their first victory at Old Trafford in 23 years.

Tottenham 6-1 Manchester United – 2020

In a jaw-dropping result during the behind-closed-doors era of the pandemic, Tottenham humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The game was turned on its head early on when Anthony Martial was controversially sent off, and Spurs took full advantage.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son each bagged a brace, with goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier inflicting further misery.

This was United’s joint-worst defeat in Premier League history, and one that sent shockwaves through the league, with Aston Villa trashing Liverpool 7-2 the same evening at Villa Park.