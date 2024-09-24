Would a Putin Nuclear Missile Make Much of a Difference to London?

Imagine the utter horror of driving through the rubble and rubbish strewn destroyed capital city of Britain; a place teeming with monster-sized rats, gangs of machete wielding thugs, hideous mutants, with the constant threat of violence, mutilation and robbery. That was just yesterday, after the Russians drop the Putin nuclear missile it might be slightly worse, but only a fraction.

Russian threats don’t phase Londoners

The warmongering cretins in Russia have been spreading a video around about the effects of a 750 kt Putin nuclear missile strike directly over Westminster. The thing is, in all honesty, thanks to the London Mayor Sadiq Khan presiding over huge rises in crime — nothing working, overcrowding, insane prices for everything, and the inability to even get a doctor’s appointment or urgent treatment at a hospital, would a nuclear missile make much of a difference?

After living in London, many people are actually begging for the bomb to go off, such is the horror of living in Britain’s once great capital city. London used to be a wonderful place in the 80s, early to mid 90s, but after Tony Blair let in half of the Third World the rot started to set in.

Clean up!

“It might even clean out the place a little. I think Putin should drop the bomb just for that. It would make London a better place to live, I think,” one man commented from the horrific environs of Brixton, a nightmarish bleak place that the video says would receive some of the brunt of the destruction.

Places like Peckham and Croydon would disappear off the face of the map, that’s not such a bad thing after all.

Misery

Walking the streets of London today, one witnesses the utter, drained hopelessness, the grim, haggard faces of people that have been literally destroyed inside. Their souls seem to have been dimmed to a bare ember, and their will to live is now a distant memory away. These people are mere husks of humanity, shuffling automaton carcasses jammed into overflowing smelly sweaty coffin tube trains and buses day in day out going to work then coming home to their freezing hovels which they cannot afford to heat or furnish. When the big bomb goes off, many Londoners would actually sigh in abject relief.

Londoners are so obsessed with house prices, after the bomb goes off, they would probably still query how the nuclear detonation will affect their property’s value, such is their obsession.

Look at another positive, the ULEZ zone would be no more.

Imagine landing in Dover in your fucking rubber dinghy only to spy a quivering mushroom cloud from afar. Now that would be the icing on the cake.