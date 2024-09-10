Anti-Gun Activists Praise Kamala Harris Assault on America’s Guns

“Assault weapons have no place in our society” is the beacon cry coming from the Harris 2024 team, but as much as the anti-gun lobby likes that, will there be push back from Americans who pride themselves on being able to own these types of weapons? The assault on America’s guns is still in the early stages of planning.

Should Americans be limited to owning air guns and only hunting rifles/shotguns, with serious checks repeated yearly? How would Harris’ assault on assault weapons be accomplished? Owners of these popular weapons would be asked to hand them in to the authorities, but would they comply?

Disarming Americans

There are many questions how a nationwide disarming process would be accomplished safely and effectively.

The Harris team has naturally been quiet about the plans, but it is mostly assumed that a new disarming taskforce along with agencies like the ATF would be in charge of disarming Americans.

There’s a very good reason why the Democrats do not mention any policies for the upcoming election because to do so would give fuel to the Trump team and possibly help him win the election.

Prince Harry, now a supposed devout American, has also put his weight into the argument and urged Americans to drop their guns, as well as their right to free speech.

Will disarming Americans make the country a safer place to live? This is a heavily debatable question, because at the end of the day, there will always be an illegal arms market and the criminals get first dibs at that.

Americans praise their God Given right to bear arms to defend themselves from harm and tyranny of a government gone wrong.

Now that Feinstein is dead and gone, it will be up to Kamala Harris to take away the guns from ‘Mr and Mrs America’. Will she succeed in her plan? Will the assault on America’s guns cause civil unrest or even civil war?