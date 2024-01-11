The Hague Created to Protect Jews From Genocide is Now Prosecuting Jews For Genocide

The Hague International Court of Justice, which was created from the ashes of the Holocaust to protect from genocide and war crimes against the Jews, is now being accused of genocide itself against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has said their actions in Gaza are in response to the 0ctober 7 attack on its country by Hamas, who committed terrible atrocities upon unarmed Israeli civilians.

The question here is, if Hamas had the chance to commit mass genocide on the entire population of Israel, would they do it? The answer to that is, of course, and is the fundamental view of all Palestinians.

How does one treat people who deny your very right to existence?

Any other nation would treat these people with as much brutality as the Israelis are doing, simply because there can be no reasoning with a force that wants you completely erased from the earth.

If a people like the Jews who have been hunted, discriminated upon and murdered for thousands of years is brutal in its defence, they are justified to be brutal.

People in the mollycoddled West cannot understand for one second what it may be like to live in a nation surrounded by enemies who deny your right to exist and if had the opportunity would commit mass genocide on all of Israel.

Yes, Israel and the IDF have been brutal, they have engineered an incursion into Gaza to remove Hamas, where Palestinians have paid the price for their support of Hamas. Israel, once again, is justified in its actions, brutal as they may be.

If the Palestinians had agreed for the right of Jews to exist in Israel, none of this brutality would have been necessary. Certainly, it is sad to see the people of Gaza suffering, but their allegiance to Hamas in the whole part is irrefutable.

The unfortunate part of this entire exercise is that Israel’s response to the October 7 attack is that entire new generations of Arabs/Persians in the Middle East have become inflamed with even more hatred, and this hatred will carry on for centuries.

The Hague court case, led by South Africa, does not condemn Hamas for its atrocities, instead choosing to accuse Israel of ‘genocide’ is truly ironic since The Hague itself was created after the Holocaust in WW2.

The genocide convention, drawn up in 1948 after the second world war and the murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust, describes the crime as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole, or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. The acts include killing members of the group or causing them serious bodily or mental harm.

There are only 7,208,000 Jews in Israel, a people who have been chased and persecuted for thousands of years simply for being Jewish, they have been denied the right to exist on this earth, and it is justifiable that they respond with ferocity after thousands of years of hatred and genocide against their own kind. If any other nation was in the same position, they would do the same.