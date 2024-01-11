17.7 C
London
Thursday, January 11, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldBeverly Hills Ceremony: Prince Harry Named ‘Living Legend of Aviation’
World

Beverly Hills Ceremony: Prince Harry Named ‘Living Legend of Aviation’

LOS ANGELES - USA - The Duke will be recognised for being a Living Legend of Aviation for his almost daily use of private jets to travel everywhere.

Daily Squib
By Arbuthnot Chowder
buy squib book
prince harry meghan markle carbon emissions Living Legend of Aviation
"We did it!"

The Duke of Sussex is to be inducted into the Living Legend of Aviation for his contribution to global warming and climate change with his overuse of private jets to go everywhere.

Harry will be inducted next Friday at an awards ceremony hosted by Scientologist and aviation ambassador John Travolta in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was set up to honour those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.

The Duke, 39, flies practically everywhere in private jets, usually with his wife Meghan. The ceremony will even enact a private jet journey of a mere 20 miles costing over $450,000 contributing over 250 tonnes of carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

“It was a shopping trip to Beverly Center to buy some organic ethically sourced tea leaves shipped over from the Himalayas, and we bought a tea towel as well,” the prince quipped recently, proud of his actions.

Living Legend of Aviation

Since hooking up with Meghan Markle, the private jet trips have accelerated to at least three or four trips per week. It is estimated that the Duke has contributed to carbon emissions equalling that of five African nations’ yearly output.

Harry will take his place alongside other aviation and aerospace “legends” including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bozos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk and Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

Other aerospace icons set to be inducted alongside Harry this year include US navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton.

A statement on the event’s website said: “Prince Harry is a consummate environmentalist whose overuse of private jets has contributed heavily to global pollution, climate change and environmental misery.

“He has dedicated his life to nothing but his own wellbeing, pleasure and private jet trips.”

Surely, not all Americans are this fucking dumb?

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
Four Captured Israeli Female Soldiers Paraded By Hamas! Should Women be Put in Frontline?
Next article
The Hague Created to Protect Jews From Genocide is Now Prosecuting Jews For Genocide
Daily Squib
Arbuthnot Chowderhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »