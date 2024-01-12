17.7 C
London
Friday, January 12, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeEntertainment'Living Legend of Aviation' Prince Harry Recalls His 20 Week Gunner Experience
Entertainment

‘Living Legend of Aviation’ Prince Harry Recalls His 20 Week Gunner Experience

LOS ANGELES - USA - 'Living Legend of Aviation' Prince Harry recalls never flying an Apache helicopter on his 20-week tour of duty as a gunner.

Daily Squib
By Earl Anus of Beverly Hills
buy squib book
prince harry apache helicopter glass of whisky living legend of aviation
Prince Harry enjoys his fifth glass of pre-flight whisky as gunner of an Apache AH-64 helicopter during his 20-week tour of Afghanistan

“Now that I am a ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ I want to proudly recall those amazing 20 weeks I was flown around in an Apache helicopter by an expert pilot and was second man — the gunner.

Prince ‘Ace’ Harry

“It was really brillo! I got to fire the guns and shoot a few missiles at the towel heads. One day I even levelled out an entire village. There were a few oopsies though. Like I sometimes had my finger on the trigger and got too excited, maybe put a few bursts into a random crowd of towel heads waiting outside a mosque on a Friday or blew up a donkey or five.

“The thrill of being flown around the place was truly exhilarating, and some American guy in Langley, Virginia would tell me through my headphones to shoot this or shoot that. I bloody loved shooting stuff up, especially the Mujs.

Afghan coffee shop slaughter

“Okay, I wasn’t always sober in those Mahiki days, but c’mon, boozed up and the weed in Afghanistan was the best. One time the pilot took us real low, and I had smoked three joints before the flight. I swear I saw everything in slow motion, even the bit where I unloaded an entire box of ammo into an Afghani coffee shop. You should have seen those Mujs run, they left all their sandals behind. A few of them caught a bullet or two, nothing an aspirin and a good night’s sleep won’t fix. One of the fuckers even had a wooden leg which burst into flames. Haven’t laughed like that in a long time. One day the Sarge came in and spirited me out of the barracks. Apparently the base drug test police were in town, and I of course was looked after.

“Anyway, those were just a small sample of my wonderful days in Afghanistan, 20 weeks of sheer fun being the second man gunner in an Apache helicopter which I would not be able to fly even though they tried to teach me how to. Helicopters are way too complicated for my brain, I mean, I saw the tests the pilots have to do. I can’t do maths and don’t even know what the collective does.

“I am proud to receive the ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ award for not actually flying anything. Thank you dumb American wankers. I never realised the Yanks were so fucking stupid, they actually make me look clever. I’m definitely staying over here forever, these idiots adore me for doing absolutely nothing. What a bunch of cunts. Haha!”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
The Hague Created to Protect Jews From Genocide is Now Prosecuting Jews For Genocide
Daily Squib
Earl Anus of Beverly Hillshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »