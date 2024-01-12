Elevate Your Snacking Experience: Advantages of Organic Almonds

Almonds stand out as one of the most nutritionally rich nuts, frequently hailed as a superfood by numerous dietitians. However, what distinguishes organic pasteurised almonds as a superfood? How might their incorporation into your diet contribute to enhancing your overall health?

Protein Powerhouse

Almonds boast an impressive protein content, delivering approximately 21 grams per 100-gram serving—equivalent to 42% of the daily recommended intake. Meeting your body’s protein needs, which amounts to around 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, becomes effortlessly achievable through almond consumption. Whether you’re aiming to replenish post-workout or enhance protein intake, incorporating almonds into your diet is a nutritious and convenient choice.

Vitamin E Enrichment

Elevate your skin and eye health with the abundant Vitamin E found in almonds. A 100-gram serving provides approximately 63 mg of Vitamin E, surpassing 171% of the recommended daily intake. Harness the antioxidant properties of Vitamin E by incorporating almonds into your daily nutrition, offering natural nourishment over supplement reliance. Studies show that consistently incorporating this antioxidant into your diet is an effective immune system supplement, among many others.

Heart Health Booster

Harness the power of almonds to support a robust cardiovascular system. Rich in heart-friendly monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, organic almonds especially contribute to reducing the risk of heart disease. By effectively lowering LDL levels (commonly known as bad cholesterol), almonds play a key role in promoting heart health. Research indicates that diets incorporating 20% of caloric intake from almonds can lead to a remarkable 12.4mg/dL reduction in LDL levels.

Brain Function Enhancement

Elevate your cognitive well-being with almonds, recognised for their exceptional brain-boosting properties. Additionally, if weight management is a goal, almonds prove to be a satisfying and low-calorie option, thanks to their high fibre content. By curbing overeating and offering essential nutrients, organic pasteurised almonds support both your brain and overall health.

Gut Health Champion

Elevate your digestive well-being with the remarkable fibre content in almonds, promoting a smoothly functioning gut. With approximately 12 grams of fibre per 100-gram serving, almonds contribute to regular bowel movements and overall gut health. To maximise the prebiotic benefits, ensure consumption of almond skins. Healthy eating goes a long way for such a small food item.

Chemical-Free Assurance

Opting for organic, pasteurised almonds becomes a key strategy to safeguard yourself from harmful chemicals, pesticides, and synthetic preservatives. Almonds, lacking an outer shell, are vulnerable to pesticide absorption, particularly due to their high oil content. By choosing organic varieties, you eliminate exposure to unwanted chemicals and prioritise your well-being and the commitment to an organic choice serves as a proactive step to avoid potential health risks associated with pesticide-laden alternatives.

Prolonged Storage Potential

Investing in organic unpasteurised almonds doesn’t just offer nutritional benefits; it also extends to convenient and economical storage solutions. Unlike their pasteurised counterparts, unpasteurised almonds demand careful storage due to their fresh oils. While pasteurised almonds boast a shelf life of up to six months in an airtight container, unpasteurised almonds require quicker consumption to avoid rancidity.