The Thought Provoking Illustrations of Clive Branson

Here at the Squib, we sometimes showcase the work of artists and illustrators, especially those who convey some sort of message effectively. Clive Branson fits that bill perfectly, so enjoy some of his work as much as we have.

Click on image to enlarge

CLIVE BRANSON BIO

Clive Branson was an advertising creative director/copywriter for the past 25 years with agencies in Toronto, Bermuda and Ottawa. After retirement in 2015, he focused on being a freelance writer/photographer for several magazines – as a monthly contributor – concentrating on automotive, travel and lifestyle issues. He also assists a British agency as a proofreader and editor for any Canadian content for apps, websites, brochures, online advertising, print, and directing on-air talent for radio and TV commercials. Since 2012, Clive has been fortunate enough to have three books professionally published, including Focus on Close-Up and Macro Photography; Long Shadow of Yesterday (as the editor for a memoir based on his father’s experience as a young British officer in Palestine, India, Egypt, Trans-Jordan and Greece between 1945–1949); and Ford Mustang: The First Generation detailing the surreptitious account of how the Mustang was conceived, designed, marketed (the greatest sales numbers in its debut year in automotive history), saved the Ford Motor Company and became, not only their flagship car, but an American icon to this day. Clive has written and produced an 8-part TV series for Rogers on existing and emerging artists in Ottawa, and a retrospect of his marketing and photography in promoting Ottawa was accepted by Ottawa Library and Archives. Clive is married and lives in Ottawa, Ontario.