17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentThe Thought Provoking Illustrations of Clive Branson
Entertainment

The Thought Provoking Illustrations of Clive Branson

ONTARIO - Canada - We showcase some of the thought-provoking illustrations by artist Clive Branson.

Daily Squib
By The Ed
buy squib book
clive illustrations AI Robots

Here at the Squib, we sometimes showcase the work of artists and illustrators, especially those who convey some sort of message effectively. Clive Branson fits that bill perfectly, so enjoy some of his work as much as we have.

Click on image to enlarge

 

Layout 6

Layout 2

Layout 1

Layout 7

Layout 5

Layout 3

Layout 4Layout 10

CLIVE BRANSON BIO

Clive Branson was an advertising creative director/copywriter for the past 25 years with agencies in Toronto, Bermuda and Ottawa. After retirement in 2015, he focused on being a freelance writer/photographer for several magazines – as a monthly contributor – concentrating on automotive, travel and lifestyle issues. He also assists a British agency as a proofreader and editor for any Canadian content for apps, websites, brochures, online advertising, print, and directing on-air talent for radio and TV commercials. Since 2012, Clive has been fortunate enough to have three books professionally published, including Focus on Close-Up and Macro Photography; Long Shadow of Yesterday (as the editor for a memoir based on his father’s experience as a young British officer in Palestine, India, Egypt, Trans-Jordan and Greece between 1945–1949); and Ford Mustang: The First Generation detailing the surreptitious account of how the Mustang was conceived, designed, marketed (the greatest sales numbers in its debut year in automotive history), saved the Ford Motor Company and became, not only their flagship car, but an American icon to this day. Clive has written and produced an 8-part TV series for Rogers on existing and emerging artists in Ottawa, and a retrospect of his marketing and photography in promoting Ottawa was accepted by Ottawa Library and Archives. Clive is married and lives in Ottawa, Ontario.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
‘Living Legend of Aviation’ Prince Harry Recalls His 20 Week Gunner Experience
Next article
POLLS: ECHR Ruled Tory Party Set to Lose Election by Landslide
Daily Squib
The Edhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »