Brexit Betrayal: Sunak Prepares to Give ECJ Power Over N. Ireland Deal

STORMONT - N. Ireland - The game is up as the ECJ is being given the job of overseeing the N. Ireland Brexit protocol by Remainer Tories and Rishi Sunak.

EU agents working to betray Britain i.e. Remoaners are congratulating themselves as Rishi Sunak is preparing to capitulate to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) overseeing the N. Ireland Brexit deal giving full power to the EU. If Sunak’s betrayal goes through, then the ECJ will implement its laws over the UK and will essentially mean that Britain will never leave the EU’s claws.

The pro-Brexit group in parliament, the ERG are most definitely against the Sunak Brexit betrayal plan, as are the DUP who have been staging a boycott of the Stormont Assembly in protest of the protocol.

Britain is also subject to the ECHR as well as the ECJ and despite a so-called Brexit, the UK is still ruled by over 4,000 EU laws which Rishi Sunak is refusing to dump.

Britain is also still applying a 20% EU fuel tax and many other EU laws which means in effect that Britain never left the EU in the first place.

To see Remoaners moaning about Brexit is laughable because Britain never left the EU, we never secured our borders and are still imprisoned by EU red tape and EU law.

The entire mess would be classified in military terms as a ‘clusterfuck’, and will not end any time soon until someone leads the country who has a set of swinging brass bollocks. With Farage worn out, Boris pursuing lucrative book deals and speaking appointments, and other parties too marginalised to make a difference, a Labour win in the 2024 election is now almost inevitable. When Labour wins, the non-Brexit will truly become a non-Brexit and will eventually morph into an EU-re-entry.