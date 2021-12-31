The Ball is Firmly in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Court

After being sentenced to 65 years in prison, Ghislaine Maxwell is now at a very dangerous and precarious moment. The powers that may have controlled things in the past are not as prominent as they were during Epstein’s time, however to have their name’s dredged up by Madam Maxwell would certainly ruin their unsullied reputations.

Many people of high-standing were associated with Epstein and Maxwell, and they indulged in the delightful fruits offered by the pair to ensnare them. Epstein used to be a Mossad asset who utilised the videos and photos he acquired of important marks to blackmail them into doing what was needed. Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s father, was also linked to Mossad (Vananu case), and may have been despatched because he had gone too far. It is no secret that Mossad is the most ingenious, effective and fearless agency which can make things happen that no other agency would even dream of ever achieving.

Unfortunately for intelligence assets, they can sometimes go rogue, or are unpredictable. Not everything is always clean cut in the intelligence world, and assets have to be erased often, as their knowledge of certain operations can be severely detrimental to the agency controlling the asset if anything is ever revealed. Damage limitation is the key rule during liquidation operations.

All of Epstein’s residences had these mechanical rooms and tunnel systems… I know this because Epstein told me,” she said. “These rooms were enormous—bigger than houses. I have no idea why anyone needs so many computers in one room… There were pinhole cameras to record everything on every estate. The cameras were ubiquitous.” Farmer, now 51, worked at Epstein’s New York home in 1996 before he allegedly assaulted her at Les Wexner’s Ohio estate.

Who is to say that Ghislaine Maxwell was not an intelligence asset? She certainly knows names and things which, if she chooses to reveal them, will be of use to other parties, or the United States intelligence apparatus. She has just been given a 65-year sentence, and is only accustomed to a life of private jets, luxury cruises, secluded private islands and vast amounts of cash at hand when she needs it. To go from her life of luxury to that of owning nothing in a prison cell will be unbearable, especially if she knows she will be imprisoned for the next 65 years.

Cutting a deal will thus be on her list with prosecutors, and the US intelligence fixers. For now, she has kept schtum and played her cards carefully, but with this enormous sentence, she will be wanting to throw down her hand and see if things can change for the better.

On the other side of the coin, there are now many fearful, powerful people who will want Ghislaine to disappear as did her dear Epstein. Just before Epstein supposedly ‘killed himself’, all CCTV cameras were mysteriously switched off in the entire wing. No one knows how that happened, and when Epstein was found dead in his cell, the CCTV came back on. It is thus no surprise that something will happen to Ghislaine, however the ruse of suicide has already been used on Epstein, and it would be too suspicious if the same reason is given to Ghislaine. They may instead make her death look like an illness, maybe a heart attack or even Covid. Ghislaine caught Covid in prison, and became seriously ill (this is the moment they take her away and ‘treat her’). The announcement would be innocent enough, as many people die from Covid every day, especially in the prison population. The key is that the right people will be on hand to ‘treat her’ when she is taken away.

Whatever the outcome, no questions will be asked by either the press or authorities.