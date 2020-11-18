As certain sections of the media and the establishment (you know who you are) ignore the blatant evidence of massive fraud committed during the U.S. Election in 2020, maybe saunter over to https://hereistheevidence.com/ and see for yourself what the fuss is about.

For those who fight for truth and justice, attorney Sidney Powell is a beacon of light in a sea of corruption so monolithic that the investigation into voter fraud may take years to solve such is the magnitude of evidence presented.

According to Fox news’ Lou Dobbs, the FBI have eventually decided to investigate the massive voter fraud presented, however seeing the partisan stance of this agency tied in with the Democrats, as well as sitting on the Hunter Biden corruption material for months without action, they will probably come up with nothing or delete the evidence presented. There is very little trust left with that agency any more.

Susan couldn’t believe what she was hearing. Client after client, developmentally disabled person after developmentally disabled person all told the same story: Their vote was stolen from them. Susan, a disability service coordinator who works with developmentally disabled adults who live in various assisted living facilities and group homes in and around Milwaukee, says every one of her more than 20 clients told her that they were either pressured to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden or had a vote cast for Biden before they ever had a chance to see their ballot. SOURCE

Meanwhile, in California two men have been convicted of voter fraud involving thousands of mail-in ballots from homeless people. As for Krebs, well he eventually got the Krabs.

The chairman of the FEC (Federal Election Commission) Trey Trainor certainly has Sidney’s back on the voter fraud evidence.

Having practiced law for almost 2 decades as a member of the State Bar of Texas, I’ve never known fellow TX lawyer @SidneyPowell1 to be anything but forthright and honest in every case she’s ever taken on. If she says there is rampant voter fraud in #Election2020, I believe her. — Trey Trainor (@txelectionlaw) November 16, 2020

Again, there is a true feeling that this is an issue that is beyond just the election competition of Biden Vs Trump, at the moment people are truly fighting for what is right and wrong. Where the Democrats want to count every vote, including the fake ones, and the ones that were tampered, the Republicans want to only count the legal votes.

This whole process is going to take a long time to solve, and the partisan media can ignore it as much as they want, it will never go away until the truth has been uncovered once and for all. It’s good to see that there are at least a few people who do care about the U.S. electoral system.