Man Commits Hate Crime Against Himself

BUFFALO - USA - A man has committed a hate crime upon himself but blamed Trump supporters for the crime.

One would think this was a satirical headline, however, it should be filed in the Beyond Satire category. The deranged Joe Biden supporter committed a vile hate crime upon himself.

A man from Buffalo, New York has been charged after covering his own BMW with racist and homophobic graffiti.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 18-year-old Clifton Eutsey, a keen Joe Biden, and BLM supporter, spray-painted his own car with hateful graffiti including a swastika, the N-word, “KKK,” and profanity directed at Black Lives Matter. The Police also reveal the man poured sugar into his own gas tank. To add to the political nature of the self-inflicted crime, Eutsey also vandalized his car with slogans promoting President Donald Trump.

Eutsey has since been charged with felony insurance fraud, as well as three misdemeanour charges related to filing false reports. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Hate crime hoaxes are more common than most believe, with some researchers estimating that fewer than one third of all hate crime reports are genuine.

It seems in the age of Trump, most hate crimes seem to involve imagined Trump supporters dreamed up by these individuals to create more hatred towards Trump.

– Of Course Jussie Smollet comes to mind, a gay black actor who staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself, which Smollett blamed on supporters of President Donald Trump.

– Taylor Volk, an openly bisexual senior at North Park University claimed to be the target of hateful notes and emails following Trump’s election in November 2016. Volk told NBC News that “I just want them to stop.” But the “them” referenced by Volk turned out to be herself.

– Philadelphia woman Ashley Boyer claimed in November 2016 that she was harassed at a gas station by white, Trump-supporting males, one of whom pulled a weapon on her. Boyer claimed that the men “proceeded to talk about the election and how they’re glad they won’t have to deal with n—–s much longer.” Boyer deleted her post after it went viral and claimed the men had been caught and were facing criminal charges. Local police debunked her account.

– Church organist, George Nathaniel Stang was arrested in May 2017 after he was found responsible for spray-painting a swastika, an anti-gay slur and the words “Heil Trump” on his own church in November 2016. When the story first broke, media outlets tied the hoax to Trump’s election. “The offensive graffiti at St. David’s is among numerous incidents that have occurred in the wake of Trump’s Election Day win,”

– Chris Ball, a gay Canadian filmmaker alleged he was assaulted by Trump supporters on election night in Santa Monica, Calif. The Trump supporters hurled gay slurs at him while he was watching the results come in at a bar. The imaginary Trump supporters then followed him out of the bar and assaulted him in an alleyway. Ball posted a photo of himself covered in blood in an Emergency Room as evidence, saying the attackers smashed a beer bottle on his head.

“We got a new president you fucking faggots,” they told him, according to Ball.

He did not provide the name of the bar or the location of the attack, and his story has not been substantiated. The Santa Monica Police Department put out a statement saying they received no information indicating the alleged crime occurred, and that a check of local hospitals revealed no victim of any such incident was admitted or treated in the hospital.

These are just a few examples of thousands of crimes attributed to Trump supporters yet committed by Democrat voters.