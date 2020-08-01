Schools Reopening: Teachers Will Become Infected With Covid-19

LONDON - England - Children and teachers will be at the front line of the COVID-19 Pandemic when schools are forced to re-open.

Children are little power houses of infectious diseases and viruses, and even though they may not show any outwardly signs of infection, they are superspreaders who will carve a massive hole in the teaching staff of any school that dares to try to open its doors in September. The SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) will have a field day with teachers.

A study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago discovered that children younger than 5 years with mild to moderate COVID-19 have much higher levels of genetic material for the virus in the nose compared to older children and adults. SOURCE

One has to feel for the poor teachers, who may be over 40, have a debilitating illness (known or unknown), or may be reasonably healthy, on the front lines, stuck in a heavily condensation ridden classroom with poor ventilation on one of those cold wintery days.

Since the virus is airborne, it is only a matter of time before the molecules of virus are inhaled deep into their nasal tracts where they reproduce, then move into the lung tissue with their evil looking tentacles. The virus also causes blood clots, and damages heart tissue permanently, even affecting the brain.

A Summer Camp Took Almost Every Precaution. The Majority of Kids Still Got COVID-19. SOURCE

Primary and Secondary schools will naturally see the teachers falling like flies, however Primary schools will be more dangerous because the younger the child, the stronger the strain of virus package delivered upon the teachers.

Children are of course not immune to becoming severely ill from COVID-19 and there have been numerous cases of them succumbing to the effects of the virus.

Children, teens and young adults are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19 than previously thought and those with underlying health conditions are at even greater risk, according to a study co-authored by a Rutgers researcher. SOURCE

In Britain, many Secondary school children use buses to get to school and back. Buses have very poor ventilation and are perfect incubation spaces for the COVID-19 virus to spread.

Wearing N-95 rated masks do help to some extent, however the pathogen can also be spread through the eyes.

Coronavirus can enter your eyes either through a form of aerosol transmission. This can happen when particles are propelled by somebody with the virus coughing or sneezing. Alternatively, if you have the virus on your hands from touching a contaminated surface and then touch your eyes, you can infect yourself. SOURCE

When schools open, traffic increases, human footfall increases, and there is an increase in transmission because of these factors.

There are many parents who will meet the same fate as the teachers, as eventually they too will become infected by their own superspreader children. You may think you are healthy, however those ACE2 receptors in your body do not care if you did your sit-ups this morning, they will be used by the virus to spread into your body damaging your internal neurological and respiratory systems and causing permanent damage to your internal organs.

Older Children Spread the Coronavirus Just as Much as Adults, Large Study Finds The study of nearly 65,000 people in South Korea suggests that school reopenings will trigger more outbreaks. SOURCE

Many parents in the UK are overweight, or diabetic, or have other forms of illness. Some of these parents who are begging for their children to return to their classrooms purely because of selfish reasons will no doubt succumb to the COVID-19 virus eventually and find themselves on a ventilator fighting for their lives. All because they could not be bothered to assess the risks for themselves or their own children.

If you or your child or teacher get infected and survive, the antibodies are only activated for about three months. Once infected, the recipient can be re-infected with any viral strain again, and depending on the physiology of the person, they can be affected adversely with re-infection second or third time around. This is why a vaccine for COVID-19 is pretty much impossible to create not only because of the mutating viral cells, but because there is not sufficient time when antibodies are present in the body. If there ever is a vaccine, the populace will have to be injected four times a year, which will be extremely costly, and possibly cause unknown side effects.

The virus does not discriminate, it needs to feed, and the schools opening because some adults just could not be bothered to look after their kids, will be a feeding frenzy for this virus that has mutated to over 30 known strains already.