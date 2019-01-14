Goodbye Mrs May and Please Don’t Come Back

LONDON - England - On the eve of Theresa May's final reckoning where her BRINO deal will be presented to parliament, there is only one last thing to say to you Mrs May..

The definition of madness some people say is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.

Here is Theresa May presenting the same crock of shit over and over again, pleading with people to eat the turd up.

One day she will present the same piece of shit in a defiant manner, on another day she will present the same piece of shit in a threatening manner, on another day she will present the same piece of shit in a pleasant manner, on another day she will present the same piece of shit in a fearful manner, on another day she will present the same piece of shit in a blackmailing manner…on and on, the days pass but nobody eats up that shit…the only thing that keeps going on and on, day in day out is Mrs May, presenting the same old piece of shit.

Well, the time has come, after much delay to keep her job, procrastination, and jiggery pokery, she must present her piece of shit to parliament. There is no avoiding the inevitable now Mrs May, you will present your piece of shit, and you will fail, because no one wants your piece of shit, and we keep telling you day in day out, we do not like your piece of shit, we do not want it, we will never accept it, but you don’t get it do you?

Your piece of shit Brexit deal will be the end of you because the sad fact is, you have turned into the deal itself, thus you are yourself, undeniably, inexorably the piece of …..

Goodbye…we do not want to hear your irritating wavering voice ever again, we certainly do not want to see your ‘dancing’ ever again, and we do not want to see your Brexit In Name Only piece of shit ever again either.

Begone…into the wind, flushed from the devil’s very own puckered anus into the splattered bowl of political suicide..a forgotten memory to lounge amongst the fatbergs and festering rats of Westminster in the cold dank sewer where you belong…the House of Lords awaits..