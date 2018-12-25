Matthew 1:18-25 (the deeds of the Christian God)

18 Now the birth of Jesus the Messiah took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been engaged to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. 19 Her husband Joseph, being a righteous man and unwilling to expose her to public disgrace, planned to dismiss her quietly. 20 But just when he had resolved to do this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. 21 She will bear a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” 22 All this took place to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet: 23 “Look, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel,” which means, “God is with us.” 24 When Joseph awoke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took her as his wife, 25 but had no marital relations with her until she had borne a son; and he named him Jesus.

Biblical experts have been studying the facts about the virgin birth of Jesus, from different ancient texts, and have come to the conclusion that Mary was sexually raped by the Holy Ghost i.e. God.

“The poor girl was still a virgin and she had no capacity to refuse the seed of God entering her vagina and womb. God had sexual intercourse with Mary one night and she felt violated by a being who did not care for her feelings but did the dirty deed anyway. Selfish God had sex with Mary because he thought she was attractive and he had the power to rape her.

“Within the generation we live in today, the #MeToo generation, God would be called a rapist for taking that poor girl and having sex with her without her consent.

“It was not only poor Mary who was hard done by, but think of Joseph, he had not yet slept with his childhood sweetheart, when he was cucked at the post by God. Luckily, Joseph took the whole sordid episode in his stride and went along with the violated Mary and her baby Jesus,” Episcopal Dean of St Albrights Christian Research Institute, Jonathan Rembrandt, revealed in a recent study.

The Angel of the Lord who appeared after the rape, was possibly a demon looking to have some fun with Mary according to theologians.

“The demon who appeared to Mary looked like an angel, but was actually a demon, one of God’s emissaries who tried to justify the rape by saying it was okay to be violated by God’s pulsating phallus. Our scriptures reveal that God has a large member that shoots out Holy Sperm into his fancies, and when he ejaculates the Spirit and the Holy Ghost shoot out with such force that the Holy semen lights up in the darkness, sparkling like a thousand fireworks. What Mary would have felt as she was impregnated without her consent was possibly great confusion, coupled with pain as she was pierced violently by the Holy spear of God. Thrusting, and thrusting until the great Holy climax.”

The story of the nativity that has been taught for many years is thus one of sordid rape by an almighty entity that had its way with a little virgin girl, abused her body to sow a supposed Son of God who could perform crazy miracles like walk on water and turn water into wine.

“Rape should not be tolerated even if it is God who is committing it. This is a sign of the patriarchal society trying to make sexual assault okay because a God committed it. No, we say it is wrong that God raped a poor little virgin girl and then left without even saying a word to her. Does anyone think how alone and cold she must have felt, to be raped and abandoned in such a way?” #MeToo activist, Hilda Goldsberg, told a group of activists in a new YouTube video.

The outrage at Mary’s rape by God is now spreading across the social media sites, with the hashtags #GodRapedMary #MeTooMary #GodRapes.

Divine Intervention?

The Christian church has been party to much rape in its history, however many Archbishops, and the Catholic Pope deny that God raped Mary.

“Yes, he had sexual intercourse with Mary without her permission, but it was for a very good reason. Without impregnating Mary, Jesus would never have existed, even though there is no factual proof he did exist. That is not rape, but divine Godly intervention and fairy tales told to the blindly believing masses over thousands of years. It is the same Christian theory used when a Catholic priest rapes a 9-year-old boy, in the name of God,” the Pope said replying to the voices of outrage spreading across the internet.

One Twitter person replied: “So it’s okay to rape a woman if you are a God and want to bring your dumbass son into this earth? Did Mary have a say in this? Her body was violated by the Holy Ghost’s jism in her pussy. Can you even think for a second how sick that is?”

The mass debate goes on.