The prestigious Epica Awards 2018 showcasing advertising excellence globally is now calling for entries.

This year’s awards is sure to showcase some amazing talent within the advertising field, and what makes the Epica Awards truly special is that it is judged solely by journalists and not the advertising industry, therefore there is a major impartial flavour to the judging panel.

The DS was honoured to have been chosen as a judge last year as well as this year. We will be overseeing the humour section again.

We at the Daily Squib are champions of creative excellence, and of course harsh but fair critics of anything that does not fall within our standards.

The advertising guru behind the awards, author Mark Tungate, is a true inspiration and his patronage of all things creative is refreshing to see.

In 2018, the world has undergone many changes and it will be interesting to see how the entries this year have adapted to those changes, good and bad.

Our experience with modern advertising is that it has reached a point of pristine squeaky cleanliness, in the sense of being very careful not to cause offence to anyone, and this is quite a feat, especially in the current climate.

Last year’s awards winners were BBDO for agency of the year (Evan), and McCann Worldgroup for best network amongst many amazing pieces in each category. Hopefully, Epica will see more UK entrants this year.

The deadline for entries to the Epica Awards is September 30 2018.