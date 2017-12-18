May’s FAKE BREXIT: Mass Civil Unrest and Anarchy on the Streets of Britain

LONDON - England - Theresa May's Remainer, Non Brexit, could be the precursor for thirty years of riots in the UK.

Amongst the squabbling caterwauling ingrates of parliament, the treasonous swine Remoaning shit barnacles, and the ever appeasing Remoaner Theresa May — if there is no real Brexit, then the people will simply take the quarrel to the streets with a little bit of required civil unrest, and all that sort of stuff.

“It will make the Poll Tax riots look like an evening tea party at the vicarage. We’re talking every town, every city in Britain burning from the inside out.

“We’re talking Remoaners being lynched on lamp posts, burned in their cars, beaten to death by mobs of angered citizens who have just about had enough.

As for the duration of the riots?

“We’re talking ten to thirty years of civil unrest, in which anarchy, chaos and mayhem will rule,” a real Brexiteer revealed today whilst reminiscing on the past year of absolute nonsense from the Cabinet.

How much more delay can the people take?

They want out of the ECJ, out of the single market, and to take complete charge of the borders. That is not too much to ask is it?

Yet, we are now saddled with Alignment, with Interim Periods, with ECJ diktats ongoing, with delay after delay and a 100 Billion euro fine to be paid because our numpty PM, Theresa May who could not bargain her way out of a paper bag, has gone and messed everything up.

Here is a woman with absolutely no authority over anyone, let alone her own party, which seems to be overrun by snivelling Marxist EU robots intent on keeping Britain inside the dysfunctional crumbling EU.

Over 100,000 people have signed a petition to Leave the EU Immediately. There is no doubt that even after acquiring over 100,000 signatures, it is guaranteed that this petition and its contents will be swept under a convenient rug somewhere never to be heard of ever again. Unfortunately, this is the very reason that direct action is the only solution.

The Government should walk away from the Article 50 negotiations and leave the EU immediately with no deal. The EU looks set to offer us a punishment deal out of spite. Why wait another 18 months when we could leave right away and fully take back control of our country, lawmaking powers and borders?

Riots, Looting, Anarchy and Chaos

Let us examine for one second how the riots would kick off, there would be sporadic clashes here or there, maybe Nottingham, maybe some in the Midlands, then further South, towards Devon, then North up Manchester and Liverpool way, then London. The police will stand down, simply because they have had their resources scuppered by Theresa May. They don’t want to get hurt for no pay. Who does?

The anger built up by over years of dilly dallying over Brexit is already reaching a crescendo, but what will tip the scale into rioting is the major capitulation to Brussels by Theresa May and her Remoaner Chancellor, Philip Hammond, who are engineering a sneaky weak Brexit which will keep Britain in the EU forever.

Civil War

The last English Civil War, 1642-1651, was fought mainly over religious grounds, and it seems the Catholic EU and Protestant English Brexiteers are not all too different from their ancestors in their hatred of each other.

The next English Civil War, might not even be remembered…especially if it’s the last…