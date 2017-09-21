Why Being Anti-EU Does Not Mean You Are Anti-Europe

Let us clear a few things up here. Europe is a beautiful continent with wonderful people, each country within Europe have their own customs, their own cuisine, and in all respects Europe is a great place to travel or live in — however, the EU, is a separate body to Europe, and this distinction is an important one.

EU is a Separate Body to Europe

The EU is a totalitarian state moving towards a super-state which will have its own autonomous army led by the Bundeswehr (German army). An EU army will not only be a threat to NATO but Russia will be coaxed eventually into conflict with this massive army on their very doorstep. The EU high command will want to achieve what Napoleon, and Hitler could not achieve.

The EU is a pseudo fascistic soviet construct that was catapulted into supremacy after the Berlin Wall fell and Stasi agents swarmed into the system.

Not only is the EU run by unelected bureaucrats, but it is a monolithical Borg-like juggernaut that overruns nations first economically, then slowly strips each nation of its identity and wealth.

Unless you have communistic soviet values, there is no reason in hell why you want to be a subjugate of the EU, to have laws dictated to you each day, to have unjust fines and red tape put on your business sectors, and to have no say in how you spend your own money. Why on earth would anyone want to agree to such a thing, unless you are stupid or lazy, or both?

What about the Schengen zone, a utopian idea which is inherently a good one in a world where there is no crime, terrorism or war? Here is a zone where there are no checks on the border leading to a vast corridor where heavy arms, drugs, sex trafficking, human trafficking and terrorists can travel with ease. Every time there is another terrorist atrocity, think about how those guys were aided by the Schengen zone — an idea that the EU Commission, an unelected body refuse to curtail to even stop these attacks on Europeans. It does not matter how many troops you have on the streets flashing their guns, the terrorists simply move around freely from one spot to another.

There is also a serious disparity within the EU nations. The poor South opposed to the rich North. As of now, there is a vast population movement from the poor EU nations who entrench and colonise the richer nations in the EU. This mass migratory economically related movement has fuelled a serious disparity in the EU, and without balance of some sort, there will eventually be a tipping point, either with an economic crash or with serious civil unrest.

EU is Undemocratic

The major sticking point with the EU, is that it is undemocratic. Even the current EU president, Jean Claude Juncker has no qualms about admitting this :

On British calls for a referendum over Lisbon Treaty

“Of course there will be transfers of sovereignty. But would I be intelligent to draw the attention of public opinion to this fact?,”

On French referendum over EU constitution

“If it’s a Yes, we will say ‘on we go’, and if it’s a No we will say ‘we continue’,”

On the introduction of the euro

“We decide on something, leave it lying around, and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back.”

In fact the EU is so undemocratic, it is nigh on impossible to get out of it. We see this with Brexit, and how the unelected leaders seek to make it as hard as possible to leave. This mafia-like construct is the anti-thesis of everything that should reside in a Western democracy, and to find it deep in Europe like some octopus grip over nations is a sad sight to behold.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader once stood back, post-perestroika and glasnost, looked at the EU and said in wonderment:

“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”

It is also with great puzzlement and bewilderment that there would be people in the UK or in any democratic nation who would not oppose the undemocratic sovietized EU. However, one only has to see the outraged Remoaners, brainwashed youth and Marxist politicians on the extreme left who do not oppose being ruled over by the EU. Therefore, one can only conclude that communism is once again making large inroads amongst large swathes of Britain’s population. One only has to read history to see that communism is not only a mass killing doctrine of about 160 million people, but it is a severely limiting construct on human freedom, and anyone who supports the EU is supporting this evil communistic agenda.

Will they ever wake up from their stupor? Who knows? Once these people have been brainwashed by EU soviet propaganda and conditioning over many years, they are either so weak minded or unintelligent that they know nothing else.

Within Britain today, treachery against democracy and freedom is very much alive. These Remoaners want us to live in an EU prison forever, and they will gladly relinquish their own Britishness for it, sell off their own countrymen, without qualms. These Lord and Lady Haws Haws need to either wake up or be somehow shut down, as they are inherently a danger to the democratic functioning of our nation.