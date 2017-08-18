How to Walk On the Pavement in Europe

BARCELONA - Spain - Nowhere is safe any more thanks to the uncaring EU Commission and their ridiculous Schengen zone.

You could be walking along on any street in Europe on the ‘safe’ pavement, when suddenly an object travelling at 40 or 50 miles per hour hits you. It could be a van, truck, car or motorcycle.

How could this happen, the pavement is meant to be a safe place for pedestrians? Not any more. Not one single city in Europe today is safe from the terror of knowing that at any moment a van could suddenly appear over the horizon and mow you down like a pin in a bowling alley.

Suddenly your head swivels around, then crack, the van makes contact, your internal organs eviscerated, maybe your legs smashed beyond repair, or your brains thrown unceremoniously onto the warm pavement, the sun glistening with curiosity at their resting place.

The immediate authorities and emergency services cannot do anything, they only appear after the event has happened. The EU refuses to close the Schengen zone, so nothing will be done there either.

What is your course of action? How do you survive in a place where there is no safety, even on the sacrosanct pavement?

Here are some tips on surviving in Europe where you as a civilian are not safe any more.