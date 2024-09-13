In Defence of ‘Family Nice Guy’ David Grohl

Duh! Some loved up broad goes and marries a rock star, and then expects to ‘change’ him into a model ‘nice guy, family guy’ type of thing, all the while he is touring constantly and having hot young ladies throwing themselves at him on a constant basis while she’s getting old. Do the maths here. Are you that fucking stupid and naive that you think he won’t dip his wick into some nubile young groupie who can literally suck a golf ball through a hose pipe? It’s the old women trying to change a man thing once again, many women just don’t fucking get it. Night after fucking night, this poor bastard is getting these young women literally thrown at him, parading their hot lithe bodies in front of him, there is no man on earth who would not crack. Mountains of pussy, fresh, ready for the picking right there and presented to you on a fucking platter, such is the music biz way in America especially, where famous celebrities are treated like royalty. None of this can happen in a heavily socialist woke country like the UK, but in the USA, it happens. So give poor old David Grohl, an ex-Nirvana asylum seeker who escaped the hell of that suicidal dude who blew his fuckin’ head off with a shotgun for no reason at all, a break, because he survived that shit and made something of himself by starting a new band named Foo Fighters, and they’re somewhat of a success. Seriously, the only shocking thing here in this stupid non-story is that his wife was actually shocked. That’s the most hilarious, naive and stupid shit we’ve seen in fucking ages! Here’s to rock stars everywhere — continue!

