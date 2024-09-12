Made Homeless by Labour Taking Away Council Tax ‘Single Person Discount’

The evil Labour Party is planning to dump the Council Tax Single Person Discount which helps millions of pensioners and single people struggling to deal with the exponential constant rising council tax payments, utilities and food prices. By dumping this relief many pensioners who have already been robbed of their pensions, and winter fuel payments will be forced to sell their homes and many renters will be made homeless.

Council tax up by 79 per cent in real terms and is rising at an exponential rate every year.

“We’re already on the ropes because of the evil Labour Party and that fucking cunt hair Keir Starmer. When they cancel the Single Person Council Tax Discount, that will be the final nail in the coffin. I’ll be forced to sell up, and many people may even be forced to be homeless,” a furious retiree revealed on Thursday.

The country must be prepared for an increase in homeless people across the country. Retirees make up about half of the 8.4 million people who will be affected if the council tax discount for single householders is abolished. The council tax single person discount was a lifeline for many people across the country, and especially for retirees on a small pension income.

Meanwhile, the Labour government has refused to reveal the cost of furnishing thousands of homes for illegal asylum seekers who come into the country daily from France. They have also refused to reveal the cost of benefits and expense accounts given to these illegal asylum seekers, who are mostly young males with no skills or ability to work.