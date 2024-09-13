17.7 C
London
Friday, September 13, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldLiving on Borrowed Time - US Debt Interest Payments Exceed $1 Trillion
World

Living on Borrowed Time – US Debt Interest Payments Exceed $1 Trillion

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Now that US debt interest payments exceed over $1 trillion, what happens now?

Daily Squib
By Joe Biden's Colostomy Bag
us debt mountain US debt interest payments

Why would Trump want to win the election anyway? With US debt interest payments exceeding over $1 trillion for the fiscal year, it’s too late for America, this is it, it’s over. Soon, the debt interest payments will exceed America’s social security bill, and what the hell happens then?

Sure, no doubt they will print more money, but everyone knows that will make things a lot worse, compounding the inflationary risks.

Of course, the Biden administration will blame someone else or something else for this, but under Joe Biden’s non-watch, US debt has now risen to over 35 trillion dollars and is rising by a trillion dollars every 100 days.

What happens when there is no way out?

The answer is very easy — war.

War is the solution to economic destruction when there is no way out, create a war. There are numerous candidates for the enemy, so the USA can be selective.

War can have a number of positive economic benefits, including:

  • Increased employment: Wartime military spending can create jobs.
  • Economic activity: War spending can increase economic activity.
  • New technology: Wartime spending can help develop new technologies that can be used in other industries.
  • Increased exports: During war, countries can export raw and finished goods to other countries.
  • Increased production: Wartime production can increase dramatically.
  • Increased output: Wartime spending can lead to increased output.
  • Increased workforce participation: Wartime can lead to women taking on jobs that were traditionally considered men’s work.

During World War II, the US economy expanded rapidly, with the gross national product increasing from $88.6 billion in 1939 to $135 billion in 1944. The unemployment rate dropped from around 25% to around 10%.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
In Defence of ‘Family Nice Guy’ David Grohl
Daily Squib
Joe Biden's Colostomy Baghttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.