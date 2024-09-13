Living on Borrowed Time – US Debt Interest Payments Exceed $1 Trillion

Why would Trump want to win the election anyway? With US debt interest payments exceeding over $1 trillion for the fiscal year, it’s too late for America, this is it, it’s over. Soon, the debt interest payments will exceed America’s social security bill, and what the hell happens then?

Sure, no doubt they will print more money, but everyone knows that will make things a lot worse, compounding the inflationary risks.

Of course, the Biden administration will blame someone else or something else for this, but under Joe Biden’s non-watch, US debt has now risen to over 35 trillion dollars and is rising by a trillion dollars every 100 days.

What happens when there is no way out?

The answer is very easy — war.

War is the solution to economic destruction when there is no way out, create a war. There are numerous candidates for the enemy, so the USA can be selective.

War can have a number of positive economic benefits, including:

Increased employment: Wartime military spending can create jobs.

Economic activity: War spending can increase economic activity.

New technology: Wartime spending can help develop new technologies that can be used in other industries.

Increased exports: During war, countries can export raw and finished goods to other countries.

Increased production: Wartime production can increase dramatically.

Increased output: Wartime spending can lead to increased output.

Increased workforce participation: Wartime can lead to women taking on jobs that were traditionally considered men’s work.

During World War II, the US economy expanded rapidly, with the gross national product increasing from $88.6 billion in 1939 to $135 billion in 1944. The unemployment rate dropped from around 25% to around 10%.